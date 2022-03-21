Skip to main content

'That Dude's Special': New Washington QB Carson Wentz Praises WR Terry McLaurin

New Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz explains why he's excited to play with wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Quarterback Carson Wentz his first glimpse of Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin in his debut against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. McLaurin put up 125 receiving yards and caught one touchdown. 

The rest is history.

"I'd love to throw you the ball one day," Wentz said he told McLaurin as a rookie, adding this week, "Never did I think that it would all line up like this."

Carson Wentz and Washington Football Team Defensive Line

Carson Wentz and The Washington Football Team Defense 

USATSI_17912642.jpg

Carson Wentz (left) and Ron Rivera (right)

J.D. McKissic vs Buffalo Bills

J.D. McKissic and The Buffalo Bills Defense 

The former Ohio State receiver put up another 130 receiving yards against the Eagles in Week 15 (2019), his single-game career high.

"I watched him light us up in Philly, and I was like, 'That dude's special,'" Wentz said. "I'm excited to get on the field and experience that speed first-hand."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Dylan Parham
Play

Commanders O-Line Options: 4 New Targets to Protect Carson Wentz

Looking to replicate, and hopefully improve upon, 2021's line success, Washington still has chances to improve the group

By David Harrison8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Carson Wentz and Washington Football Team Defensive Line
Play

'Elite Front': Washington QB Carson Wentz Reveals Thoughts on D-Line

Newly-acquired Washington quarterback Carson Wentz discusses why he's excited to join an "elite front."

By Andrew OliverosMar 19, 2022
Mar 19, 2022
USATSI_17912642.jpg
Play

Bad Rep of Carson Wentz Doesn't Worry Ron Rivera

Former teammates standing up for Wentz enough for Washington coach

By Timm HammMar 19, 2022
Mar 19, 2022

Wentz spoke to his new offensive coordinator, Scott Turner, about the offense and said he's "fired up" about its potential.

"I look forward to being able to push the ball down the field to those guys ... and make some plays," Wentz said to the Commanders team website. "I think we got the right pieces in place, and I can tell the vision is there from the top."

dan wife snyder

Tanya Snyder (left) and Dan Snyder (right)

USATSI_14927498

Matt Ioannidis

Commanders-Carson-Wentz-Colts-2022-NFL-Offseason

Carson Wentz

Coach Ron Rivera said he's excited to pair Wentz and McLaurin. He said Washington's new quarterback will most certainly help the No. 1 receiver.

"(Wentz') skillset fits very well with what we expect to do with the offense," Rivera said. "He can throw the vertical ball very well."

The hope is that Wentz isn't just another guy on Washington's long list of quarterbacks, rather the long-time answer the Commanders have been looking for - and that McLaurin can make it happen.

Dylan Parham
News

Commanders O-Line Options: 4 New Targets to Protect Carson Wentz

By David Harrison8 hours ago
Carson Wentz and Washington Football Team Defensive Line
News

'Elite Front': Washington QB Carson Wentz Reveals Thoughts on D-Line

By Andrew OliverosMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17912642.jpg
News

Bad Rep of Carson Wentz Doesn't Worry Ron Rivera

By Timm HammMar 19, 2022
J.D. McKissic vs Buffalo Bills
News

Distrust in D.C.: Did Commanders Violate Unwritten NFL Rule?

By David HarrisonMar 19, 2022
dan wife snyder
News

Bad Business: Commanders Lose Major Sponsor

By David HarrisonMar 19, 2022
USATSI_13404709
News

'Washington Lied to Us': Matt Ioannidis Signs With Panthers

By Greg PatutoMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17912632
News

Health Check: Washington's Ron Rivera Discusses Carson Wentz Injury History

By David HarrisonMar 18, 2022
rivera snyder clutch
News

Stressed Out! Where Do Commanders Fans Fall in NFL Stress Index?

By Timm HammMar 17, 2022