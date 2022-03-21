'That Dude's Special': New Washington QB Carson Wentz Praises WR Terry McLaurin
Quarterback Carson Wentz his first glimpse of Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin in his debut against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. McLaurin put up 125 receiving yards and caught one touchdown.
The rest is history.
"I'd love to throw you the ball one day," Wentz said he told McLaurin as a rookie, adding this week, "Never did I think that it would all line up like this."
The former Ohio State receiver put up another 130 receiving yards against the Eagles in Week 15 (2019), his single-game career high.
"I watched him light us up in Philly, and I was like, 'That dude's special,'" Wentz said. "I'm excited to get on the field and experience that speed first-hand."
Wentz spoke to his new offensive coordinator, Scott Turner, about the offense and said he's "fired up" about its potential.
"I look forward to being able to push the ball down the field to those guys ... and make some plays," Wentz said to the Commanders team website. "I think we got the right pieces in place, and I can tell the vision is there from the top."
Coach Ron Rivera said he's excited to pair Wentz and McLaurin. He said Washington's new quarterback will most certainly help the No. 1 receiver.
"(Wentz') skillset fits very well with what we expect to do with the offense," Rivera said. "He can throw the vertical ball very well."
The hope is that Wentz isn't just another guy on Washington's long list of quarterbacks, rather the long-time answer the Commanders have been looking for - and that McLaurin can make it happen.