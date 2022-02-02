Chad 'Ochocinco' Dishes on Washington's Name Change

The former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver had some thoughts on the name change.

The Washington Commanders are taking command of the Internet today, with many people from around the NFL community sharing their thoughts on the new name and uniform.

One of those players includes former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson, or more infamously known as "Chad Ochocinco."

Johnson's response to the name doesn't pick a side of love or hate, but rather one that gives props to wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Ochocinco has a point.

McLaurin, who will be entering the final year of his rookie contract, has emerged as one of the game's top targets thanks to his reliable hands and route-running skills. He's also arguably been the best player on either side of the football for the Commanders in each of his first three seasons.

In 2021, McLaurin put together another successful campaign, catching 77 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. He became the first Washington player to post consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since Henry Ellard from 1994-96. He also led the team in receptions for the second straight seasons with 77 catches.

Head coach Ron Rivera told 'The Sports Junkies' on 106.7 The Fan last month that the team hopes to get a deal in place for McLaurin this offseason, easing the minds of fans of worrying about their star pass-catcher leaving in free agency come in 2023.

“I love Terry and we’re gonna do everything we can so everybody please, relax, let us do our job, trust us, OK?” Rivera said. “Believe me, this is a heck of a football player."

This heck of a football player will look to be a heck of a Commander for a long time once the contract is signed.