Chase Young EXCLUSIVE: Washington Star Reveals View of 'Commanders'

What does the star defensive end think of the team's rebrand?

Of all the struggles the Washington Football Team experienced in 2021, seeing second-year defensive end Chase Young go down with a knee injury was one of the lowest points of them all.

Fully into his rehab process, Young still found time to be a part of the rebranding to Washington Commanders, featured in much of the promotional work done ahead of time. But make no mistake, he's been fully invested in getting back on the field.

"I'm already doing one-leg squads on my knee that I had to get repaired," Young told me on Thursday. "Everything is going good...I'm going crazy, I'm trying to get back."

A similar sentiment Young shared about those who may not be embracing the Commanders name, at the moment.

"We're going to make our fans love the name, by our play," he said. "The players, obviously, their main focus is ball, but I'm cool with the name change. I'm a Commander!"

Young's support with the name change might have something to do with his appreciation for the military. Young is partnering with USAA to send one lucky fan to the Super Bowl.

Along with his support of the new name, Young also hopped on to support the new uniforms, despite mixed reviews from fans.

Will Newton/Getty Images Patrick Smith/Getty Images Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"My favorite is probably the black," Young said. "Black uniforms are tough."

From my consumption on social media, the black uniforms being the favorites seem to be a consistent theme. Although, Young's burgundy jersey is currently one of the hottest selling items on the internet.

The new names and uniforms are the sign of a new chapter, one that Young hopes prompts a new chapter of his career as he looks to recover from his torn ACL and have his best season yet in 2022.