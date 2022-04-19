Comeback Trail: Chase Young Seen Pushing Sled At Washington's OTAs

Chase Young did not show up to OTAs last season for the Washington Commanders.

This did not sit well, especially after totaling just 1.5 sacks before suffering a torn ACL in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This time around, Young is back in the building and is showing off the progress of his rehab.

Greg Fiume/Getty Images Chase Young Mitchell Leff/Getty Images Terry McLaurin (left) and Chase Young (right) © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Chase Young (left) and Montez Sweat (right)

Washington is hoping that Young would be available for the start of training camp. If OTAs are any indication, Young is progressing at a quick rate and could be ready to roll. He was seen pushing a sled with some weight on it during practices.

Young burst onto the scene in his first season winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. In year two, Young struggled from the start before suffering an injury. Head coach Ron Rivera admitted that last season was an "awakening" for Young and he is expected to return in a big way this season.

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports Jonathan Allen Yahoo News Daron Payne Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Montez Sweat

The Commanders saw both edge rushers print during OTAs. Montez Sweat was also seen working out after what was a down year in 2021. The defensive line for Washington is expected to be one of the best in the league. This was not the case last season as both edges struggled. Jonathan Allen led the unit earning a Pro Bowl nod after signing a four-year extension last offseason.

If Young is able to return to form, it will be a huge boost for the defense of the Commanders. From the looks of it, No. 99 should be ready to go once the season begins.