Comeback Trail: Chase Young Seen Pushing Sled At Washington's OTAs
Chase Young did not show up to OTAs last season for the Washington Commanders.
This did not sit well, especially after totaling just 1.5 sacks before suffering a torn ACL in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This time around, Young is back in the building and is showing off the progress of his rehab.
Chase Young
Terry McLaurin (left) and Chase Young (right)
Chase Young (left) and Montez Sweat (right)
Washington is hoping that Young would be available for the start of training camp. If OTAs are any indication, Young is progressing at a quick rate and could be ready to roll. He was seen pushing a sled with some weight on it during practices.
Young burst onto the scene in his first season winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. In year two, Young struggled from the start before suffering an injury. Head coach Ron Rivera admitted that last season was an "awakening" for Young and he is expected to return in a big way this season.
Iowa State RB Breece Hall Visits Commanders; Competition For Antonio Gibson?
Breece Hall, a two-time 1,000-yard rushers, has reportedly met with the Commanders this past week
USC's Drake London Visits Commanders; Possible Pick at No. 11?
The USC Trojan could be the first wide receiver off the board.
New Year, New Number For Two Commanders Veterans
Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
Jonathan Allen
Daron Payne
Montez Sweat
The Commanders saw both edge rushers print during OTAs. Montez Sweat was also seen working out after what was a down year in 2021. The defensive line for Washington is expected to be one of the best in the league. This was not the case last season as both edges struggled. Jonathan Allen led the unit earning a Pro Bowl nod after signing a four-year extension last offseason.
If Young is able to return to form, it will be a huge boost for the defense of the Commanders. From the looks of it, No. 99 should be ready to go once the season begins.