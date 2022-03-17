Skip to main content

Commander No More: Washington Cuts Team Captain Deshazor Everett

With charges pending, and issues with injuries, Commanders move on from veteran safety

The offseason is not going well for the Washington Commanders

For the second-straight year, the team failed in its bid to trade for a franchise quarterback and were forced to execute Plan B. 

Last offseason, that play was Ryan Fitzpatrick with Taylor Heinicke filling the backup quarterback role. 

This year, Carson Wentz represented the second option at finding a new starter, while Heinicke will again assume the second spot on the depth chart. We assume. 

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Former Washington Commanders quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick

Taylor Heinicke

Washington Commanders quarterback, Taylor Heinicke

Commanders-Carson-Wentz-Colts-2022-NFL-Offseason

Washington Commanders quarterback, Carson Wentz

Of course, the team also lost defensive lineman Tim Settle, almost lost running back J.D. McKissic, and moved on from veteran safety Landon Collins, defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis, and offensive lineman, Erick Flowers 

Now, the Commanders are also releasing safety and 2021 team captain, Deshazor Everett.

This move means Washington is losing three former captains in this one offseason alone. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Left to Right: Tress Way, Dustin Hopkins, Camaron Cheeseman
Play

Washington Tenders Free Agent Kicker Joey Slye

The Commanders have tendered kicker Joey Slye, which is worth $2.4 million.

By Greg Patuto4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Deshaun Watson
Play

Deshaun Watson Trade to Falcons? Julio Jones Cut By Titans: NFL Tracker

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff4 hours ago
4 hours ago
USATSI_17258616
Play

Not So Fast! Washington Signs RB J.D. McKissic After Nearly Inking Deal With Bills

Psych! J.D.'s back in D.C.

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago
7 hours ago

A fact made more concerning by the fact the team didn't really seem to grasp a consistent identity with them, and will now have to forge a new one without them. 

Deshazor Everett

Former Washington Commanders safety, Deshazor Everett

Deshazor Everett © Geoff Burke 2019 Jul 25

Former Washington Commanders safety, Deshazor Everett

Deshazor Everett Kam Curl DET © Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Former Washington Commanders safety, Deshazor Everett

Releasing Everett comes with a 'non-football injury' designation, due to injuries sustained in a vehicle accident that occurred on December 23 of last year. 

The single-car accident not only caused injuries to Everett, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, but also killed his girlfriend Olivia Peters. 

According to that police report, Everett was driving a 2010 Nissan that left the road and rolled multiple times, struck several trees, and was traveling at more than 90 mph in a 45 mph zone. 

Everett had been a captain on the team since 2018, and has been charged with involuntary manslaughter as a result of the crash and death of his girlfriend. 

 

Left to Right: Tress Way, Dustin Hopkins, Camaron Cheeseman
News

Washington Tenders Free Agent Kicker Joey Slye

By Greg Patuto4 hours ago
Deshaun Watson
News

Deshaun Watson Trade to Falcons? Julio Jones Cut By Titans: NFL Tracker

By Washington Football Staff4 hours ago
USATSI_17258616
News

Not So Fast! Washington Signs RB J.D. McKissic After Nearly Inking Deal With Bills

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago
USATSI_17165431
News

Landon Collins Cut: Is Safety The New Priority For Commanders?

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago
flowersioannidis
News

How Much Do Commanders Save After Cutting Ereck Flowers, Matt Ioannidis?

By Cole Thompson8 hours ago
Copy of DFW Show Preview
News

Christian Kirk Jaguars Contract: Bad News for Terry McLaurin in Washington?

By Timm Hamm9 hours ago
imrs
News

New Commanders Stadium: Daniel Snyder is Biggest Roadblock

By Timm Hamm10 hours ago
USATSI_17478890
News

Washington Re-Signs Versatile Defensive Back Bobby McCain On Multi-Year Deal

By Cole ThompsonMar 15, 2022