With charges pending, and issues with injuries, Commanders move on from veteran safety

The offseason is not going well for the Washington Commanders.

For the second-straight year, the team failed in its bid to trade for a franchise quarterback and were forced to execute Plan B.

Last offseason, that play was Ryan Fitzpatrick with Taylor Heinicke filling the backup quarterback role.

This year, Carson Wentz represented the second option at finding a new starter, while Heinicke will again assume the second spot on the depth chart. We assume.

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Former Washington Commanders quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick Fansided/Riggo's Rag Washington Commanders quarterback, Taylor Heinicke Washington Commanders quarterback, Carson Wentz

Of course, the team also lost defensive lineman Tim Settle, almost lost running back J.D. McKissic, and moved on from veteran safety Landon Collins, defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis, and offensive lineman, Erick Flowers

Now, the Commanders are also releasing safety and 2021 team captain, Deshazor Everett.

This move means Washington is losing three former captains in this one offseason alone.

A fact made more concerning by the fact the team didn't really seem to grasp a consistent identity with them, and will now have to forge a new one without them.

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Former Washington Commanders safety, Deshazor Everett Geoff Burke 2019 Jul 25 Former Washington Commanders safety, Deshazor Everett © Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC Former Washington Commanders safety, Deshazor Everett

Releasing Everett comes with a 'non-football injury' designation, due to injuries sustained in a vehicle accident that occurred on December 23 of last year.

The single-car accident not only caused injuries to Everett, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, but also killed his girlfriend Olivia Peters.

According to that police report, Everett was driving a 2010 Nissan that left the road and rolled multiple times, struck several trees, and was traveling at more than 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Everett had been a captain on the team since 2018, and has been charged with involuntary manslaughter as a result of the crash and death of his girlfriend.