Washington Commanders Investigation Takes a New Turn

The Washington Commanders have been stuck in Hurricane Dan Snyder for a while now, and while hopes the storm may come to pass eventually, it looks to be getting worse.

While The House Committee on Oversight and Reform has been looking into activity within the organization under Snyder's ownership, their focus has shifted from some pretty serious person-based offenses to financial transgressions.

That, according to the Washington Post which reported the committee is "now looking into allegations of financial improprieties under Daniel Snyder's ownership."

“The Committee continues to investigate the hostile workplace and culture of impunity at the Washington Commanders as well as the National Football League’s inadequate response and lack of transparency,” a committee spokesperson said when asked about the new information. “The Committee will follow the facts wherever they may lead.”

Not exactly a confirmation, but certainly not a denial.

The denial is coming instead from the organization itself.

"The team is not aware of any investigation by the House Oversight Committee regarding financial matters," a team spokesperson told the Washington Post. "The team categorically denies any suggestion of financial impropriety of any kind at any time. We adhere to strict internal processes that are consistent with industry and accounting standards, are audited annually by a globally respected independent auditing firm, and are also subject to regular audits by the NFL."

On the flip side, there is a report from Front Office Sports stating that Snyder used two books to track the organization's finances.

Through the spokesperson, the team also stated it would continue to cooperate fully with the committee.

A claim that would likely be disputed, if the committee chose to respond at all to what Washington is stating in public forums.

Add it to the list of items plaguing hopes and wishes that the Washington Commanders may someday return the burgundy and gold to its glory days of the past. Memories since buried under mounds of on-field losses and off-field misconduct.