Attorney General 'Won't Hesitate to Take Action' Against Commanders and Dan Snyder

If details disclosed in a recent letter lead to proof of criminal activity, Washington's problems are just getting started

There's no shortage of news when looking at the Washington Commanders. 

While most teams are solely focused on getting ready for the NFL Draft, things are a bit different in Washington. 

Sure, the football side of things is still focused on which rookies will join the team later this month. Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, and even LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. are all among some of the more popular names tied to Washington owned 11th overall pick. 

Garrett Wilson

Ohio State wide receiver, Garrett Wilson (No. 5)

Kyle Hamilton 5

Notre Dame safety, Kyle Hamilton (No. 14)

Derek Stingley Jr.

LSU cornerback, Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 24)

Meanwhile, organizational concerns will continue to move forward as well, with the situation looking more serious with every new letter or piece of information revealed. 

In fact, the latest bit of financial news could lead to action by one or more government offices. 

In an interview with the Washington Post, George Washington University law professor and former chair and former general counsel of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) William E. Kovacic said that because of the high profile the NFL carries in society the agency may be more inclined to take action based on the information delivered in a letter from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

“You generally don’t like to brush off a legislative committee, especially if you’re the chair," Kovacic said in the interview. "Indeed, they have too many other things to do. They have a whole collection of enormously ambitious, difficult projects that arguably involve much higher stakes for society ... They have a bunch of mergers dealing with less-well-known industrial inputs or industrial markets that people don’t understand. But they understand the National Football League. So that would draw you to do it.”

While FTC action would be a step in the right direction if allegations against owner Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders organization are true, nothing criminal would be done through it. 

That action would have to come from the Department of Justice, or one of several state attorneys general. 

Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) of Washington D.C. is one of those who could potentially bring an action to Snyder and the Commanders. 

“We take these allegations against the Washington Commanders very seriously," said a spokesperson from Racine's office in a statement issued on Friday. "And if we find evidence that they have violated District law, we won’t hesitate to take action."

Karl A. Racine

D.C. Attorney General, Karl Racine

Jason Miyares

Virginia Attorney General, Jason Miyares

Brian Frosh

Maryland Attorney General, Brian Frosh

Of course, D.C. isn't the only place the team could find itself in trouble, as both attorneys general from Maryland and Virginia are reviewing the letter in search of any actionable content and evidence. 

Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders continue to deny any wrongdoing the organization is accused of.

