DeAndre Carter Signs With Chargers; What's Next For Washington?

The Washington Commanders saw their return specialist leave once again.

The annual tradition of the Washington Commanders looking for a kick returner is back.

On Thursday night, the NFL Network reported that DeAndre Carter has signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Carter joins Dustin Hopkins as the second Commanders' special teamer to land in Los Angeles over the last year. He will reportedly earn $1.1 million, plus incentives, next season.

It is interesting that the Commanders let Carter walk for this amount of money, especially after his best career as a professional.

Carter has been on four teams in four years and looked comfortable in D.C. He logged 24 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns while excelling as a return man. Carter averaged 25.1 yards per return last season. In Week 4, he was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after returning a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

Washington must feel good about their depth next season. Carter's receiving ability can be replaced but he was valued as a kick returner, which might be more difficult to fill.

The Commanders have Curtis Samuel and Jaret Patterson capable of returning kicks. Also, the 2022 NFL Draft features some wide receivers who have the ability to double down. This includes Chris Olave, who Washington has been linked to at No. 11. Also, Christian Watson of North Dakota State has the speed and instincts to be an effective kick returner at the next level.

Carter is from California so he might have wanted to return home, but that is unlikely given his history. This seems like an instance where Washington did not want to bring Carter back and will look to replace his special teams' ability moving forward.

