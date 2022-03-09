'Life-Threatening': Former Washington Star Deion Sanders Has Toes Amputated

Despite a successful second season as coach of the Jackson State Tigers, Deion Sanders' most difficult battle took place off the football field.

In an Instagram post Tuesday morning, former Washington defensive back Deion Sanders revealed that he recently lost a pair of toes due to amputation. Sanders began experiencing blood clots in his left foot after a series of past surgeries.

Warning: Photo is graphic ...

"The hardest thing of it all was to look down there and see that," Sanders said in the social media post. "To understand that at one time, you were this type of athlete. And now, you don't even know if you will be able to walk again.''

Sanders notes that at one time, the issue was considered life-threatening.

During his second season as coach of the Jackson State Tigers, Sanders began dealing with health problems that hospitalized him for a month during the 2021 campaign. Despite losing their head coach, the Tigers finished with a 13-4 record while taking home the 17th SWAC championship in school history.

A preview of Sanders' circumstances will be featured on the next episode of "Coach Prime" — a six-part docuseries chronicling the Hall-of-Famer's first season as coach of Jackson State. Sanders spent much of last season coaching from a wheelchair on the sidelines of Jackson State.

Said Sanders: "All you feel is pain."

Since becoming coach of the Tigers, Sanders has recharged college football for the HBCU school.

In January, the nation's No. 1 top slot receiver, Kevin Coleman Jr. disregarded offers from several Power 5 schools to commit to Sanders at Jackson State. In addition, the Tigers landed top-ranked defensive back and five-star prospect Travis Hunter.

Since taking the helm in 2020, Sanders is 15-5. Last season, Sanders took home the SWAC Coach of the Year award.