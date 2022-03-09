Skip to main content
Team(s)
Washington Football

'Life-Threatening': Former Washington Star Deion Sanders Has Toes Amputated

Despite a successful second season as coach of the Jackson State Tigers, Deion Sanders' most difficult battle took place off the football field.

In an Instagram post Tuesday morning, former Washington defensive back Deion Sanders revealed that he recently lost a pair of toes due to amputation. Sanders began experiencing blood clots in his left foot after a series of past surgeries.

Warning: Photo is graphic ...

MTg3OTQzODAwMzIzMTg4Njgy

Deion Sanders

D2COAH52NZE7RLSZGZQC4CSHVA

Deion Sanders

Sanders-Toes-Amputated-Football

Deion Sanders

"The hardest thing of it all was to look down there and see that," Sanders said in the social media post. "To understand that at one time, you were this type of athlete. And now, you don't even know if you will be able to walk again.''

Sanders notes that at one time, the issue was considered life-threatening.

During his second season as coach of the Jackson State Tigers, Sanders began dealing with health problems that hospitalized him for a month during the 2021 campaign. Despite losing their head coach, the Tigers finished with a 13-4 record while taking home the 17th SWAC championship in school history.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sanders-Toes-Amputated-Football
Play

'Life-Threatening': Former Washington Star Deion Sanders Has Toes Amputated

Despite a successful second season as coach of the Jackson State Tigers, Deion Sanders' most difficult battle took place off the football field.

By Coty Davis24 seconds ago
24 seconds ago
USATSI_17072603
Play

Back-Up Plan: Washington Could Sign QB Jameis Winston

What's next for the Washington Commanders after losing out on two Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks?

By Coty Davis2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_13852000
Play

Rodgers Stays, Russell Traded: Here's Why Commanders Must Deal For Jimmy Garoppolo

With Russell Wilson trade to the Denver Broncos, Jimmy Garoppolo makes the most sense for the Washington Commanders at quarterback

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago
20 hours ago

A preview of Sanders' circumstances will be featured on the next episode of "Coach Prime" — a six-part docuseries chronicling the Hall-of-Famer's first season as coach of Jackson State. Sanders spent much of last season coaching from a wheelchair on the sidelines of Jackson State.

Said Sanders: "All you feel is pain."

Since becoming coach of the Tigers, Sanders has recharged college football for the HBCU school.

In January, the nation's No. 1 top slot receiver, Kevin Coleman Jr. disregarded offers from several Power 5 schools to commit to Sanders at Jackson State. In addition, the Tigers landed top-ranked defensive back and five-star prospect Travis Hunter.

GettyImages-1218906204

Deion Sanders

1190313812.jpg.0

Deion Sanders

ec74fbeb-65a8-49cb-95b2-90dc1003c923-IMG_8215

Deion Sanders

Since taking the helm in 2020, Sanders is 15-5. Last season, Sanders took home the SWAC Coach of the Year award.

Washington Football

Sanders-Toes-Amputated-Football
News

'Life-Threatening': Former Washington Star Deion Sanders Has Toes Amputated

By Coty Davis24 seconds ago
USATSI_17072603
News

Back-Up Plan: Washington Could Sign QB Jameis Winston

By Coty Davis2 hours ago
USATSI_13852000
News

Rodgers Stays, Russell Traded: Here's Why Commanders Must Deal For Jimmy Garoppolo

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago
Left to Right: Russell Wilson, Jonathan Allen
News

Russell Wilson 'Chose Broncos Over Washington' in Blockbuster Trade

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
Ron Rivera
News

Rodgers Signed, Russell Traded: Where is Washington Now in QB Search?

By Timm Hamm20 hours ago
wilson broncos
News

BREAKING: QB Russell Wilson Traded to Broncos Despite Washington 'Strong' Offer

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
Left to Right: Russell Wilson, Jonathan Allen
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Broncos Trade For Seattle Seahawks, Commanders Target QB Russell Wilson

By Washington Football Staff21 hours ago
love aaron
News

Aaron Rodgers Signs; Packers QB Jordan Love Now Washington Trade Target?

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago