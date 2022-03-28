'Great Attitude And A Lot Of Energy': Is Derrius Guice Eyeing NFL Return?

The former Washington running back could be working his way back into the NFL.

Derrius Guice entered the NFL with great promise as a second-round pick of the Washington Redskins in 2018.

Guice's career got off to a slow start thanks to knee injuries and was derailed with off-the-field issues. Both situations seem to be resolved and the LSU product could be eyeing a return to the NFL.

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports © James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

The HUB Football Camp in California was the host of Guice's workout for scouts. He displayed "great attitude and a lot of energy" according to HUB general manager Mike Williams.

Guice missed his rookie season after suffering a torn ACL in the preseason opener in 2018 against the New England Patriots. He returned to the field in 2019 but struggled with injuries once again. Guice appeared in five games in 2019 rushing for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington fans were given hope after Guice rushed for 129 yards and two scores on 10 carries against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 1, 2019. The following week would be the last game he played.

In 2020, Guice was charged with three counts of battery and assault along with one count of destruction of property. Washington quickly released Guice after the charges were brought to light. Last year, the charges were dropped and Guice became eligible to sign with an NFL team. There were no talks early on but the 24-year-old running back could be getting some looks now.

© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports © Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Guice backed up Leonard Fournette at LSU before stepping into the starting role. He became the first SEC player in history to rush for 250 yards or more on three separate occasions. He also set the LSU single-game record with 285 yards against Texas A&M in 2019.

Guice fell to Washington in the second round due to rumors of issues off the field. Now, the one-time prized prospect could be given a second chance to make it in the NFL.