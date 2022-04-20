Skip to main content

Ex Washington RB De'Veon Smith Cut From USFL Over Pizza?

The former Michigan running back took to social media to announce his confusion about the situation

Professional football, particularly those leagues outside of the NFL, is full of unbelievable stories. Stories of how a player beat all odds to make a team that changed the trajectory of the life of the player and his family, and stories of how a player who maybe was expected to do well failed.

This isn't one of those stories.

De'Veon Smith

De'Veon Smith

De'Veon Smith

Just a week into its new rebooted season, the USFL has one of the more interesting stories we've heard. De’Veon Smith might have lost his roster spot on the Pittsburgh Maulers over ordering a pizza.

The Maulers kicked off their season on Monday night with a 17-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Bandits, but that’s far from the biggest story surrounding the team.

A clip from the “United By Football” docuseries went viral on social media this week due to a strange football controversy. It's a documentary the league put out leading up to the season to introduce the new teams and players to the public.

Maulers head coach Kirby Wilson appeared to cut his running back because he wanted to eat a pizza instead of a chicken salad.

In the video, Smith told Wilson that he asked a worker at their hotel if he could eat pizza instead of the chicken salad being served. He added that he didn’t say or do anything disrespectful, to which Wilson answered it “will not be tolerated” and that Smith had “crossed the line.”

Clearly, Smith doesn’t understand what happened as he took to social media

The Maulers then put out a statement Monday afternoon claiming it was a pattern of issues that led to the former Washington running back being released.

“On the first episode of ‘United By Football,’ the weekly USFL all-access docuseries on Fox, De’Veon Smith was shown on camera being cut from our team by coach Kirby Wilson,” the team said.

“The show captures hundreds of hours of film with the intent of providing transparency to fans, but unfortunately, much of the context was left out at this moment. Smith had violated three team rules in a 24-hour span, and in this particular incident, disrespected a cafeteria worker, which wasn’t captured on camera.

“Smith has subsequently reached out directly to coach Wilson to apologize, and asked to be reinstated to the Maulers’ roster.”

De'Veon Smith

De'Veon Smith

De'Veon Smith

That lack of context seemed to confuse Smith, who went off in a series of tweets almost as soon as the statement was released.

Smith isn't the only one confused here, as we'd like to see more details about these "other issues" that led to his being cut. But as the saying goes, any publicity is good publicity, especially for a fledgling league.

