Iowa State RB Breece Hall Visits Commanders; Competition For Antonio Gibson?

Every year, one running back enters the conversation of potential being a first round prospect. This year's top option would likely be Iowa State's Breece Hall, but would the Washington Commanders be willing to draft in the second round should he be available?

According to NFL Network, Hall has reportedly met with the Commanders within the past week, though a date has note been confirmed. He is considered by multiple draft analysts and scouts as the top runner in the class for his speed, vision and strength between the trenches.

Hall, a 6-1, 217-pound runner for the Cyclones, has been one of college football's most productive runners over the past three seasons. Last season, he set an FBS record for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown with 24.

Hall was a two-time 1,000-yard runner for the Cyclones, averaging 5.5 yards per carry for his career. He was named first-team All-Big 12 and the conference Offensive Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team All-American during the 2020 season.

For his career, Hall tallied 3,941 yards and 50 touchdown runs with 82 catches for 734 yards and six scores. He also impressed at the NFL Combine last month, posting a 4.39 40-yard dash and a 40-inch vertical.

Washington, which currently owns two picks in the top 50, likely aren't interested in adding a lead back, but could be looking for a complementary player to work alongside third-year pro Antonio Gibson. Then again, Gibson's inability to play a full season might have Ron Rivera thinking there's a needed competition.

The former third-round pick has been one of the most stable runners in the game over the last two years went on the field. In 2020, he missed six games due to injury. Last season, Gibson was limited to 14 games.

Since being selected out of Memphis, Gibson has been one of the more consistent playmakers for the Commanders' offense. In 2021, he finished with a career-high 1,331 total scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Commanders also elected to bring back J.D. McKissic and have hopes for 2021 undrafted free agent Jaret Patterson.

Washington hasn't been tied to drafting a running back early, but the franchise has met with multiple rushers this offseason. Should Hall be the prime target, the Commanders might need to trade up from No. 47 to secure his services.

Hall is projected to be a top-40 selection after combine and pro day. Several scouts believe the Iowa State standout could sneak into the end of the first round to a team such as the Buffalo Bills at No. 25.