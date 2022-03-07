The Next Cam Newton? Here's Why Ron Rivera Compares Malik Willis To Former MVP

Say the Washington Commanders don't trade for quarterback this offseason. Say the organization is forced to draft a name at No. 11 and hope this will finally be the answer for coach Ron Rivera's staff.

Based off his comments from the NFL's Scouting Combine, Rivera might have a favorite when on the clock. That would be Liberty's Malik Willis, who seems to be emmergining as the new consensus No. 1 quarterback of the 2022 class.

Rivera did not comment by name on any rookie quarterback during his media scrum. However, in an interview with CBS Sports' he spoke highly of Willis' skills, comparing him to Carolina Panthers great and former league MVP Cam Newton.

“You know what’s interesting about [Willis] in particular, is there are a lot of similar traits to these guys that’ve had success in our league,” Rivera said. “And I was fortunate enough to have drafted one of them in Cam Newton, who’s a very special player.”

When hired to be the Panthers' head coach in 2011, Rivera used the No. 1 pick to select Newton out of Auburn. In nine seasons under Rivera's direction, Newton went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, MVP and helped lead Carolina to Super Bowl 50.

Rivera was fired midseason by the Panthers in 2019. Newton, 32, would be released in 2020, spend a season as the New England Patriots' quarterback and return to Carolina in 2021. He threw for 684 yards and four touchdowns against five interceptions while going 0-5 as a starter last fall. Newton also tallied 230 rushing yards and five touchdown on the ground.

The ties between Willis and Newton don't stop as just dual-threat passers. In grade school, the Flames quarterback played in Newton's 7-on-7 program and spent the first three years of high school at Westlake, Newton's alma mater.

If that's not enough, Willis also attended Newton's collegiate alma mater, Auburn, before electing to transfer in 2019.

Last season, Willis threw for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2021. He also rushed for 878 yards and 13 touchdown in his 13 starts. Since his performance at the Senior Bowl, he gained momentum to be the first quarterback selected on April 28.

“This young man has a tremendous skill set,” Rivera said. “Will some of those things he does translate? Absolutely. Will there be some things he’ll have to learn and develop and grow on? Absolutely. But I can tell you I’ve had the opportunity to interview him. He’s a heck of a young man and he shows he’s got the football acumen you need to be successful in this league.”

Willis did not run the 40 at the combine, but threw and looked the part of a capable starter. Whether or not that will be with Willis in a Commanders' uniform remains to be seen.