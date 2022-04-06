LSU CB Derek Stingley Sprints Through Pro Day; Commanders Draft Target At No. 11?

Following a stellar outing at LSU's Pro Day, Derek Stingley Jr. could be a prospect in play for the Washington Commanders

There might not be a more polarizing franchise in the NFL than the controversy-laden Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, there might not be a more polarizing player in the 2022 NFL Draft than LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Is it a match?

The Commanders certainly should be re-evaluating their stance on him following Wednesday's Pro Day numbers.

Stingley had been the subject of a draft-day tumble due to the multiple injuries sustained at LSU over the past two seasons. That, however, might not matter to teams following his numbers posted inside the Tigers complex. Stingley registered an impressive 4.37 seconds on his first 40 attempt.

On the second attempt, he posted a slower but-still-promising 4.44 time. Both numbers now place him inside the top 15 times among corners at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

“I say I had a good day, but I knew the whole time that I just had to come out here and treat it like a normal workout,” Stingley told NFL Network following his workout. “I’ve been doing this my whole life. There’s nothing that’s changed over the past couple of years. There’s nothing that’s changed since I was a little kid.”

Stingley also reportedly posted a vertical jump of 38.5 inches. The number would would have placed him fourth among all cornerbacks at the combine, capping a much-needed strong outing for the All-American defensive back.

Considered by multiple scouts as the top cornerback entering 2021, Stingley's final year in Baton Rouge was cut short due to injuries. He would undergo surgery to fix a torn ligament in his left foot in late September, thus limiting him to three games.

The Commanders were among those in attendance to see the former Bayou Bengal work out for the first time in over six months. Washington's secondary regressed immensely last fall, so adding a cornerback such as Stingley could be in play at No. 11.

Despite adding cornerback William Jackson III and Benjamin St-Juste last offseason, the Commanders finished 29th in pass defense, allowing an average of 254.9 yards per game and a league-high 34 touchdowns in coverage. Washington elected to re-sign defensive back Bobby McCain, but did little to upgrade elsewhere.

Stingley's production when healthy, along with pro day numbers, should solidify him as a top-15 player. A scout told WashingtonSI.com this week that with a strong showcase Wednesday, Stingley shouldn't make it past the Baltimore Ravens at No. 14.

The Houston Texans, New York Jets, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, and Minnesota Vikings also have needs at cornerback. The Texans would have the chance to select Stingley at No. 3, though a cornerback that high could be viewed as a reach. Houston were to pass on Stingley, the Jets (No. 4 and No. 10), Giants (No. 5 and No. 7), Falcons (No. 8) all would be able to select Stingley before Washington.

The Vikings (No. 12) also could stop the fall before Houston is back on the clock at No. 13.

Stingley's strong performance should make him the second cornerback selected behind Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. Perhaps the Commanders pull the trigger at No. 11 and never look back.