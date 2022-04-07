Skip to main content

NFL Draft: LB Devin Lloyd on Washington's Radar?

The Washington Commanders hold the 11th pick in the draft and Devin Lloyd could help at linebacker.

The Washington Commanders drafted a linebacker in the first round during the 2021 NFL Draft. Could they make it two years in a row?

Devin Lloyd

Devin Lloyd

Chase Young

Chase Young

jonathan allen

Jonathan Allen

Washington opted for Jamin Davis with their first-round selection last year. While he was slated as a middle linebacker, it was clear early on that Davis was better suited on the outside.

Utah's Devin Lloyd is trending as one of the top linebackers in the draft. If he is there at No. 11, should Washington consider pulling the trigger?

The Commanders entered the offseason with a need at mike linebacker but there were few options that seemed realistic. As much as fans dreamed, Bobby Wagner was never coming to D.C. The coaching staff likes Cole Holcomb and believes that he can take over in the middle but he is another option that fits better on one side.

This is where Lloyd could come into play. The Commanders have been linked to linebackers on day two of the draft but could change course if the Utah product is there when they are on the clock.

Lloyd creates a matchup problem for offenses. In the passing game, he has great instincts and flies to the ball. Lloyd has enough speed and length to cover tight ends. In the run game, Lloyd can beat blockers to the spot and has a large tackle radius. 

Ron Rivera Cole Holcomb Camp Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Rivera (left) and Cole Holcomb (right)

Jamin Davis

Jamin Davis 

Jon Bostic Carolina © Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Bostic

Lloyd acted as a captain during his time at Utah and that leadership could translate to the next level. He is comfortable being the signal caller in the middle of the defense.

This all depends on value. If Washington believes it can get better value on a linebacker in the second round, it will look to receiver in the first round. If the Commanders come around on Lloyd, this could be yet another option at No. 11.

