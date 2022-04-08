Skip to main content

Penn State Safety Jaquan Brisker Visits Washington Commanders: NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Washington Commanders guide.

USATSI_17581959

Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson

Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera

Martin Mayhew

Martin Mayhew

APRIL 8 BRISKER VISITS Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker is set to meet with the Washington Commanders today.

Brisker, who turns 23 later this month, recorded 63 tackles and two interceptions during his final season in Happy Valley.

Brisker was mocked to the Commanders in a recent mock draft and could fill the void left by Landon Collins after his release earlier this offseason.

APRIL 7 TOP RBs WELCOMED TO WASHINGTON The Commanders hosted top running back prospects Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III.

Hall ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and scored 50 touchdowns in three seasons with the Iowa State Cyclones.

Walker burst onto the scene during his only year at Michigan State, rushing for 1,725 yards and 19 touchdowns. With the NFL schedule being 17 games now, Washington stressed the importance of depth in the backfield.

APRIL 6 MCLAURIN'S LITTLE BRO IN? Projected first-round pick Chris Olave has been linked to the Washington Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft

USATSI_11772969

Chris Olave, Terry McLaurin

USATSI_17581959

Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson

Chris Olave

Chris Olave

This is not the only connection that Olave has to D.C. He spent his freshman year with the Buckeyes in the same receiver room as Terry McLaurin.

"He was probably one of my favorite teammates at Ohio State," Olave said of McLaurin at the NFL Combine, reported by the Washington Post.

Olave visited the Commanders for a Top 30 visit on April 6 and 7 and could be the team's choice when it is on the clock at No. 11.

APRIL 6 D-LINE DEPTH? The Washington Commanders spent one of their Top 30 visits on San Diego State defensive end Cameron Thomas. 

Thomas recorded 20.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks during his junior season with the Aztecs.

Thomas is expected to be a Day 2 prospect with a slight chance of being taken late in the first round.

