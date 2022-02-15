Washington Commanders NFL Draft Preview: Fans Cheat Sheet

Everything Washington Commanders fans should know about the draft going into the offseason

It's never too early to be thinking ahead. Although the 2021 NFL season is over, the 2022 offseason is just beginning.

What does this mean for the Washington Commanders entering a new era? Simple, it's a fresh start. Several free agents will be retained while the team is hopeful to add a few extra names in the offseason.

Of course, more people care about the upcoming NFL Draft and how it will pertain to Washington. Currently owning the No. 11 pick (which could be traded), where will Washington go from here? More specifically, where else are the Commanders selecting, and what are their top needs?

Photo by Logan Whitton/Getty Images Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here's everything you need to know about the Commanders' draft entering the offseason.

OFFSEASON NOTES AND STAFF

Head coach: Ron Rivera

General manager: Martin Mayhew

Offensive coordinator: Scott Turner

Defensive coordinator: Jack Del Rio

2021 Record: 7-10

2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS

Round 1: No. 11

Round 2: No. 42

Round 3: No. 73

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

DRAFT NEEDS

Quarterback - It's no secret that the Commanders want to start fresh at the quarterback position and be able to vault themselves into contention. Taylor Heinicke was decent last year, but it is certainly an area in need of upgrade. If the Commanders drafted a quarterback, he would compete with Heinicke for the job in training camp.

Offensive lineman - With Brandon Scherff likely on his way out of Washington a big hole opens up on the offensive line, more specifically on the interior. Scherff was a top-five pick in the 2015 draft, so if the Commanders continue that pattern it appears the offensive line vacancy will be addressed early in the draft.

Linebacker - Jamin Davis did not live up to his first-round expectations last season. Bringing in someone to push and compete with him could be necessary for the Commanders in order to get better at the position.

Defensive tackle - Daron Payne is in a contract year and with Jonathan Allen and Chase Young in the trenches as well, it will be difficult for the team to retain him. Drafting Payne's eventual replacement in this draft could give him a head start to learn and prepare him to slide into the starting lineup in 2023 and beyond.

FIRST-ROUND TARGETS

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh - Pickett was arguably the best quarterback in the country throughout the season and has potential to be this draft's QB1. He played well at the Senior Bowl and several teams are expected to be clamoring for his services in the draft.

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty - Willis has the best speed amongst quarterbacks in the NFL Draft. He has one of the biggest ceilings, but is a developmental project. If the Commanders are willing to take their time to have Willis grow, they could benefit in the long run.

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss - Once a Heisman Trophy favorite, Corral has the dual-threat ability to be a good quarterback in the NFL. However, he'll need to be placed in the correct system with the right personnel in order to make it happen.

Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa - Washington drafted an Iowa offensive lineman (Scherff) in the first round seven years ago. Why not do it again with Linderbaum? He can play center or guard and swap out with Chase Roullier and immediately give the Commanders a plug-and-play starter in the trenches.

Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa - Penning checks off multiple boxes similar to Linderbaum. He can play multiple positions on the offensive line immediately and has good hands and footwork.