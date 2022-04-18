Commanders 7-Round Mock Draft: Cornerback or Receiver At The Top?

The beauty of evaluating players that may or may not be a good fit for the Washington Commanders entering the 2022 NFL Draft is that beauty really is in the eye of the beholder.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson is the primary target for many, while Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is a can't hit defensive back to add to the roster -- and a surefire bust to others.

Regardless, general manager Martin Mayhew, head coach Ron Rivera, and the rest of the Commanders' war room will ultimately make the final call.

Just 10 days from now, we'll find out who the pick is. Until then, let's continue with the mock drafting. This time with an effort from Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports.

And with the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Ryan Wilson has the Washington Commanders selecting Derek Stingley Jr., the cornerback from LSU.

"Stingley didn't work out at the combine but lit it up at his pro day," Wilson writes about the selection. "It's hard to forget just how dominant he was in '19 as a freshman, where he spent practices going up against Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall and Racey McMath. If he was eligible two years ago he would've been a top-5 pick. He remains a ball hawk, not to mention an asset in the return game, and he'll only last this long because hasn't played a lot of football in the last 12 months."

While many will be happy to see the secondary getting some assistance, others will view it as a missed opportunity to land a bigger impact player in Hamilton who comes off the board one pick later, to the Minnesota Vikings.

Others may also want the Commanders to take Alabama's Jameson Williams at No. 11 in this scenario, while Wilson has wide receiver getting addressed in the second round, selecting Georgia wide receiver George Pickens.

With just the two picks in the first three rounds, we wait until Day 3 for more draft picks by Washington.

Linebacker Darrian Beavers (Cincinnati), quarterback Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky), safety Quentin Lake (UCLA), and running back Max Borghi (Washington State) are added to the team in rounds four, six, and two in round seven, respectively.

Personally, I'd rather see the Commanders take a flier on a potential contributor like South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong over Zappe in the 6th Round, followed by guard Lecitus Smith in place of Borghi.

Then again, that's just my perception of what these players may provide for the Washington Commanders.