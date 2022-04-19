Commanders Mock Draft: Carson Wentz Becomes The Bridge Quarterback?

A new Sports Illustrated mock brings the quarterback of the future back into question

Since Carson Wentz became the Washington Commanders' top quarterback on the roster mock NFL Drafts have shifted focus for the team to defensive backs and wide receivers.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson have led the way, while LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and USC wide receiver Drake London have also made regular appearances at pick No. 11.

Getty Images Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson (left) and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (right) have been most commonly mocked drafted to the Washington Commanders this offseason. Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 24) has found himself named as a potential fit with Washington in the 2022 NFL Draft. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images USC wide receiver Drake London is another player commonly mocked at No. 11

With the NFL Draft just over one week away, it appears the thought process of which direction the Commanders is shifting back to earlier ideas the team may be in search of another new quarterback.

In his latest mock, Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated didn't just consider it, he sent Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett to Washington with the 11th overall pick.

"The Commanders have plenty of needs here, but it’s fair to wonder whether they’ll ever be picking high enough, or have the administrative flexibility to acquire the ammunition for, a true No. 1 quarterback who could transform the franchise," Orr wrote. "Pickett could hang behind Carson Wentz and take over if an emergency arose. In 2023, he could then lead a team that hopefully has not alienated the best homegrown wide receiver it’s had in years. Pickett may be victim to the His Hands are Too Small to Play in the Northeast trope, but the Commanders have to stop kicking the can down the road at QB."

While the analysis is more about taking any quarterback over taking the right quarterback, Pickett is widely considered the most NFL-ready prospect in his position group.

And if Washington adds a 2022 first-round pick to the third and second-round picks this year and a third-round pick in 2023 to the haul for trying to identify a long-term answer at quarterback, it had better work.

Photo by Logan Whitton/Getty Images Quarterback Kenny Pickett becomes the new future quarterback of the Washington Commanders in a new Sports Illustrated mock NFL Draft. USC wide receiver Drake London was passed over in favor of a new quarterback. Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton landed with the Minnesota Vikings at pick No. 12.

Interestingly enough, Hamilton was still available at this point in Orr's mock draft eventually heading to the Minnesota Vikings one pick later, and Wilson had come off the board at pick No. 10 to the New York Jets.

London stayed on the board into the 20s, heading to the Detroit Lions as the 27th player off the board.

Pickett was the third quarterback off the board after Ole Miss' Matt Corral was taken seventh overall by the New Orleans Saints in a trade-up, and Liberty's Malik Willis landed with the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth pick.

Not long now and we'll know who heads to the Washington Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft.