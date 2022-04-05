Skip to main content

NFL Draft: One Mistake Commanders Can't Afford

Will Washington strike out if they don't address the lingering quarterback uncertainty?

The 2022 NFL Draft brings in a wave of fresh air and hope as the Washington Commanders look to improve on their forgettable 7-10 season that saw them miss the playoffs. In his third year as head coach, Ron Rivera says this is the season Washington will "ascend."

Unfortunately for the Commanders, the offseason headlines have been largely surrounding owner Daniel Snyder and the troubling investigation into the organization's front-office behavior.

The good news is, in addition to a new team name and logo, the Commanders have a new starting quarterback after trading a pair of draft picks to the Indianapolis Colts for Carson Wentz. At the cost of $28 million this season, Wentz will be the starter. But the future of the franchise remains murky.

The Commanders hope to hit a home run in the draft to add some talent and fill needs at wide receiver and in the secondary. However, some hold the opinion that Washington will strike out if it doesn't address the lingering, long-term quarterback uncertainty. The Draft Network created a list of a draft blunders each NFL team must avoid this season and for the Commanders it is ...

PASSING ON MATT CORRAL IN THE SECOND ROUND

Quarterback Carson Wentz continues to be traded around the league and it is mind boggling at this point. Washington’s offense has some really nice pieces to make his job easier but is he the future? I think we would all say no. In round two, quarterback Matt Corral is staring them in the face like a UFC pre-fight weigh in. They simply have to select the quick-trigger quarterback. He has enough mobility to get you 6-10 yards on third down and arm talent to whip the ball to his weapons.

A year behind Wentz would allow him to learn a non-RPO-centric offense and develop as a professional quarterback. With the plan to start him as early as 2023, find your future signal caller Washington.

Has the gap between the Commanders and the reigning NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys narrowed? The Cowboys remain the favorites (-115) to win the division in 2022, but the Commanders can still make moves to improve their roster in order to challenge Dallas. 

The big question is, will Corral be available in the second round? His draft evaluation teeters between the first and second round. Corral had a successful Pro Day at Ole Miss, showing off his quick release and, most importantly, his health. He showed no visible signs of limitations caused by the high ankle sprain he suffered in Ole Miss' Sugar Bowl appearance. 

The Commanders currently hold the 11th selection. If Washington uses the pick for a position other than quarterback, then the team's confidence in Wentz is apparent. 

