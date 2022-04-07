Skip to main content

Commanders NFL Draft: Does Washington Have Big Board Cemented?

With Carson Wentz as the starting quarterback, the Washington Commanders have options at No. 11

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera acknowledge two things last week during the league meetings. 

First, the Commanders are content with Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback to begin the 2022 season. Second, selecting a quarterback after the first round is still very much on the table. 

Arkansas' Treylon Burks

Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton

Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner

Washington currently only has two quarterbacks on its roster with Wentz and Taylor Heinicke. Perhaps a prospect like Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe or Western Michigan's Kaleb Eleby could be in play starting in the fifth round. 

No one is thinking about the No. 189 selection. The attention is on No. 11 and where Rivera and Washington will go with quarterback no longer a concern early. 

Multiple positions should be in play for Washington, but the big board will determine who lands in D.C. Based off last season, three positions seem to be the consensus among those in know on where Washington looks. 

Cornerback could be first depending on who is available. Even with the additions of William Jackson III and Benjamin St-Juste, little was fixed at the position last fall. Washington allowed a league-high 34 touchdowns in coverage. As a unit, the pass defense finished 29th in the league in coverage. 

Depending on how defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio views the current roster, it could indicate how serious Washington is at upgrading the position. Jackson played his best during the final four games while Kendall Fuller found success on the outside. Fuller also has been a keepsake at the nickel, so perhaps drafting Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner or LSU's Derek Stingley allows him to move back inside. 

Both Gardner and Stingley have been renowned for their coverage skills, but neither could be available when Washington selects. Gardner mirrors that of former Seattle Seahawks corner Richard Sherman, and could be selected as high as No. 3 after his Pro Day. 

Stingley, who played in three games last fall due to a foot injury, impressed on Wednesday at LSU's Pro Day, running a 40 that hovered around 4.4 and posting a vertical of 38.5 inches. A source tells SI Washington Football that he could be back in play as a top-10 selection. 

Cornerback wasn't the only defensive back position in need of a tune-up. The long-term need for a stable strong safety could allow Washington add Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton as the replacement for Landon Collins

Collins last season played both safety and linebacker, fitting more so in what's known as a "Buffalo nickel" position. After running roughly a 4.77 40 time at Notre Dame's Pro Day, Hamilton's been viewed more as a one-dimensional defender that's better suited on the strong side. 

That's not a problem for Rivera. Last season, Bobby McCain took reps in the nickel when Fuller moved outside. Kam Curl has reps at both safety positions, so adding Hamilton would likely move him back to the free safety spot instead of the bench.

If all three defensive backs are off the board, Washington's sights should be on receiver. The Commanders are hopeful to extend Terry McLaurin before the start of training camp as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. 

That's not enough firepower. Last season, Washington was one of two teams without a pair of receivers to go for over 400 yards. The year before, Cam Sims finished with 477 yards — second-most behind McLaurin's 1,118.

Ohio State Chris Olave & Garrett Wilson

LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. 

USC's Drake London 

Although the Commanders are expecting a breakout season from Curtis Samuel and more production from Dyami Brown, they need competition. The good news is that there's a multitude of pass-catchers that can play off McLaurin's No. 1 mentality as a compliment to the offense.   

Should Washington covet size, USC's Drake London and his 6-4 frame fits the possessional type mold. If speed is the answer, both Ohio State's Chris Olave and Alabama's Jameson Williams should be available. And if looking for well-rounded play, there's few better than Garrett Wilson, the top receiver in the class on most big boards. 

One of the prospects listed should be set on hearing their name called April 28. All fit a need for Washington's stability long-term. The question is who ranks where on Rivera's big board. 

That alone likely determines the next Commander. That, plus the 10 picks before being on the clock. 

