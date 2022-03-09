After Russell Wilson Blockbuster Trade, Did Washington Lose Two Quarterbacks?

Any thoughts Aaron Rodgers might join the Washington Commanders this offseason died almost as quickly as any hope arose in the first place.

© Joe Nicholson | 2020 Dec 13 Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Liberty quarterback, Malik Willis Getty Images Washington Commanders head coach, Ron Rivera

Russell Wilson felt like a real possibility but is now officially a projection of the past.

All of this may leave Commanders fans feeling their team lost out on a real chance to get a top-shelf quarterback, but it turns out the team may have actually lost out on two, and we're not talking about Drew Lock.

Instead, we're talking about Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

Willis has been a popular name this offseason and is viewed by many as the draft prospect with the highest ceiling - or possessing the most potential for those who don't speak the lingo.

In recent episodes of the Locked On Commanders Podcast, my cohost Chris Russell and I have discussed the potential Washington signs a veteran like Jameis Winston to compete with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback, but also drafts a rookie to develop in the background.

While No. 11 may be too high for that swing, if Lance Zierlein's post-Russell Wilson trade mock draft comes to fruition, the franchise won't have a shot at making Willis that developmental pick.

Instead, the Seattle Seahawks will make Willis the No. 9 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and pair him with Drew Lock who they will acquire from the Denver Broncos in the agreed-upon trade that took Wilson away from Washington in the first place.

Of course, Washington could simply turn to Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett or Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, or one of the other prospects still available.

And Zierlein says Pickett is certainly an option, but ultimately he sees the Commanders going with Ohio State Buckeyes receiver, Garrett Wilson.

Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Pittsburgh quarterback, Kenny Pickett Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Ohio State wide receiver, Garrett Wilson Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Texas A&M offensive lineman, Kenyon Green

"The choice here could be between QB Kenny Pickett, OG Kenyon Green and Wilson," writes Zierlein. "Washington goes with the highest-graded player at a position of need."

If Washington is truly considering all options for another quarterback, the prospect with the highest upside in the class has to be on that list somewhere near the top.

With Seattle moving on from their franchise quarterback, and in front of Washington in the NFL Draft in the process, it looks like the Commanders may have just lost two quarterbacks in one move.

On to the next stone...