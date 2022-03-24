NFL Mock Draft: Should Washington Trade Up For Charles Cross?

The Washington Commanders currently hold the 11th pick in the draft and have many options of how to use it.

The Washington Commanders saw plenty of shuffling along the offensive line this offseason. With the current makeup of the unit, Washington could be ready to roll into next season unless they decide to add some more depth in the 2022 NFL Draft.

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports © Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders currently hold the 11th pick in the draft. This is a top-heavy class in terms of offensive lineman with three names standing out. Evan Neal of Alabama and NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu have a chance to creep into the top three. Charles Cross is a target that is a bit more realistic but the Commanders might have to trade up.

The Mississippi State product has the size to transition into the NFL at 6-foot-5 and 307 pounds. As a redshirt sophomore, Cross played 919 snaps and allowed just 16 pressures and two sacks. He was an anchor at left tackle during his two years with the Bulldogs. As good as Cross looks heading into the draft, a trade up for a lineman does not make much sense for Washington.

The Commanders saw Brandon Scherff sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars and released Ereck Flowers to clear cap space. They signed Charles Leno to a three-year extension before adding Andrew Norwell and bringing back Cornelius Lucas in free agency. Chase Roullier is going to take back the center position when he returns from injury as well. This would allow Sam Cosmi to take over a guard spot while Saahdiq Charles and Wes Schweitzer provide depth as backups.

Photo by Icon Sportswire Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington has been one of the most underrated offensive lines in the league over the previous two years. That will be the case once again as the unit looks complete. In other years, this option could have been considered but with other holes needing to be filled, Washington can not afford to give up assets to move up in the draft.

The Commanders should target a linebacker or wide receiver with the 11th pick in this year’s draft. If there is good value on a lineman in the second or third round, this is where the front office could pull the trigger. Cross is an intriguing prospect with a high ceiling but the Commanders need to focus on other areas in the draft.