Could Washington Target Treylon Burks In Draft?
The Washington Commanders featured a lackluster offense last season and it was not solely because of the situation at quarterback.
Terry McLaurin turned in his second consecutive 1,000-yard season and proved that he is one of the best receivers in the league. The Commanders did not have another receiver total 400 yards all year. J.D. McKissic finished second on the team with 397 receiving yards despite missing the final six games of the year.
Treylon Burks
Garrett Wilson
Chris Olave
So, it is clear that the Commanders might be targeting a receiver with the 11th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
There is a group of three at the time that has been dominating mock draft -- Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Drake London. Could Washington have its eye on another big receiver?
Treylon Burks burst onto the scene in 2020. He continued building his draft stock with a monster season for Arkansas in 2021. Burks finished with 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. Now, the 6-3 receiver has a chance to be a force at the next level.
Burks has the size on the outside to be a red-zone threat. He has plenty of height and weighs around 225 pounds. While he might not be the most-polished route runner in the class, he has extremely reliable hands. Burks showed his ability at being a bad-ball catcher and can adjust to anything in the air.
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin (left) and Chase Young (right)
Curtis Samuel
The fit in Washington is clear. The Commanders have a do-it-all receiver in McLaurin and a versatile slot man with Curtis Samuel returning from injury. Burks would be opposite McLaurin and give Washington that big, physical receiver that can dominate in the red zone.
Burks is a receiver that has flown under-the-radar a bit to this point. That might change as the draft creeps closer and closer.