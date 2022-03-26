Skip to main content

Source: Commanders Add Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer to 30 Visits; NFL Draft

The Commanders could be looking at giving Carson Wentz a new weapon in the offense.

With a little over a month until the NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders are doing their homework on some of the nation's top prospects.

USATSI_15270641

Jalen Wydermyer

USATSI_16733781

Jalen Wydermyer

USATSI_15271474

Jalen Wydermyer

Every NFL team is granted 30 in-person visits from prospects, and the Commanders are using one of those visits to host Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer, according to our colleague Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Wydermyer, 21, is also visiting with the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans.

In his junior season, Wydermyer caught 40 passes for 515 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Aggies and was named a finalist for the John Mackey Award for the nation's best tight end.

If he were to land in D.C., Wydermyer would join a tight end room with starter Logan Thomas, who is set to turn 31 this summer and is coming off an injury-riddled season, and John Bates, who played well when called upon during his rookie season.

John Bates & Sammis Reyes

John Bates (left) with Sammis Reyes (right)

Sammis Reyes

Sammis Reyes

Logan Thomas

Logan Thomas

Given the fact the team drafted Bates last season, tight end is not the Commanders' biggest need. However, with Thomas only suiting up in six games last season, having some insurance at the position would be beneficial to the team moving forward.

Wydermyer is expected to be a Day 2 target, with a very real chance of being drafted in the second round. 

The Commanders hold the 47th overall pick, which is five picks back from their original selection that was traded to the Indianapolis Colts as part of the Carson Wentz trade. The Commanders also traded their third round pick to the Colts this year in the Wentz trade, so if the team is really interested in Wydermyer, the 47th pick is likely where he would be taken.

