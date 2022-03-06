Skip to main content

Inside Track: How Easy is Washington's Schedule in 2022?

The Commanders have the easiest schedule in the NFL.

The Washington Commanders have the easiest upcoming schedule in the NFL, despite finishing with the 22nd-best record last season. The Commanders had the sixth-hardest schedule in the league last year.

Washington's "weak" strength of schedule comes from a third-place schedule that includes matchups against the the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, and the New York Giants.

Each of those teams finished with a losing record last season.

Russell Wilson

Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin

Left to Right: Former Cincinatti QB Desmond Ridder, Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett, Liberty QB Malik Willis

Despite the seemingly favorable schedule and the fact that there has no been no repeat winner of the NFC East since 2004, coach Ron Rivera wants to tap the breaks on the lofty offseason expectations.

"If we could settle down with the expectations and give people opportunities, people might be surprised," Rivera said. "I know people will say: 'Well, its your third season. This is what happens in the third season.' We have some holes that we want to fill, but that's all part of the process I believe in."

Rivera isn't only looking inside his locker room. There are potential quarterbacks that could help Washington take advantage of their "easy" 2022 schedule.

"We're trying to let people know, 'Hey, we're interested,'" Rivera said. "We believe we've put ourselves in position to [title contention]. We'll just continue to wait that part of the process out."

RGIII 2

Robert Griffin III

Dan-Snyder-Roger-Goodell

Dan Snyder (left) and Roger Goodell (right)

nfl mask covid clutch

COVID and the NFL 

Coincidently, the rest of the NFC East teams have the second (Dallas Cowboys), third (Philadelphia Eagles) and fourth (New York Giants) easiest schedules in the NFL. 

This is primarily due to the NFC East's upcoming schedule against the the AFC North and South.

Washington finished third in its division last season. With their schedule, the Commanders may see themselves in a better spot come later next season.

