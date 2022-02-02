Welcome Commanders! Washington Officially Rebrands

After two years without a descriptive nickname, Washington is now the Commanders.

It's finally done. The Washington Commanders are in town.

After years of controversy surrounding the Redskins nickname and two seasons playing under the temporary moniker Football Team, owner Dan Snyder and the franchise officially began a new chapter as the Washington Commanders.

The announcement was officially made at FedEx Field Wednesday morning on the 'Today Show' with a tweet sent out just a few moments before the national TV announcement.

Commanders won out over other options including Admirals, Armada and Football Team.

The long-awaited unveiling wasn't much of a surprise, as several clues surfaced over the past couple of days.

Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann had a slip of the tongue in a radio show appearance Monday.

"I think the Commanders is a name that is going to be hopefully one that people talk about going forward," Theismann said on CBS' D.A. Show.

There was also video last night captured by NBC4 helicopter reporter Brad Freitas that gave it away.

This rebranding will certainly lead some backlash and disapproval from fans. Change often doesn't come easy.

Former Washington coach Jay Gruden appeared on the Russell & Medhurst radio show last month expressing his disapproval from the initial renaming in 2020.

"I don't want to ruffle any feathers," Gruden said, "but they should have never changed the name in the first place."

Just like the move from Redskins to Football Team, this one won't be met with universal approval. But, as Theismann leaked, it's Commanders going forward. Like it or not.