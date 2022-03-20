Commanders O-Line Options: 4 Players Who Can Protect Carson Wentz

Looking to replicate, and hopefully improve upon, 2021's line success, Washington still has chances to improve the group

When Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera spoke with media at Carson Wentz's introductory press conference, he said the team is emphasizing returning the offensive line's standard of play from 2021 to this new season.

Complicating matters in that goal is the departure of free agent Brandon Scherff who joined the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason and the release of Ereck Flowers.

Of course, the team also added Andrew Norwell to help lessen the blow of losing two seasoned players, but the task of building a deep and talented offensive line is never truly finished.

With that in mind, here are two options in free agency and the NFL Draft the Commanders could turn to in pursuit of a more secured protection group for quarterback, Carson Wentz.

FREE-AGENT RIGHT TACKLE, LA'EL COLLINS

The 28-year old tackle was scheduled to cost the Dallas Cowboys nearly $15 million in 2022 cap space before the team released him and at just over $4 million in dead money.

Since being drafted out of LSU in 2015, Collins has played in double-digit games for the Cowboys in all but one of his professional seasons.

Adding Collins wouldn't be cheap, and would require some more cap gymnastics by the Commanders, but would give the team a true starting caliber right tackle while moving 2021 rookie Sam Cosmi into a valuable rotational role.

NFL DRAFT TARGET: GUARD, KENYON GREEN (TEXAS A&M)

Interior offensive linemen aren't usually considered to be a popular target for premium picks, and a Top-15 selection in the NFL Draft is usually spent elsewhere.

However, if the Commanders choose to commit fully to improving the offensive line in front of Wentz, Kenyon Green is the top-rated interior offensive lineman on a lot of boards, including Daniel Jeremiah's.

FREE-AGENT OFFENSIVE LINEMAN, DARYL WILLIAMS

As a rookie in 2015, Williams played 10 games, starting two, for the NFC Champion Carolina Panthers, coached by Ron Rivera.

Rivera's last year in Carolina - 2019 - was also Williams', and the lineman joined the Buffalo Bills for the two years his former head coach has been in Washington.

Now, with Williams on the move again, a reunion with Rivera could be in order and his experience up and down the offensive line would only add to his value.

NFL DRAFT TARGET: GUARD, DYLAN PARHAM (MEMPHIS)

Parham is a smaller prospect, and that's going to impact his stock.

That said, he showed up big at the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl and played well against several bigger prospects.

He won't threaten to steal a starting job in his rookie season, but he'd provide a versatile young option for development, and his reps at center provide some insurance in case Chase Roullier succumbs to injury again after missing nine games in 2021.

Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. played in and started all 17 regular-season games last year. Beyond him, no other Washington offensive lineman started no more than nine games for the team in 2021.

Norwell, currently penciled in as the starting left guard, started every game for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

The other returning starters include center Chase Roullier who appeared in eight games, right guard Wes Schweitzer who played in 11 contests and started five, and second-year right tackle Sam Cosmi who had nine starts in 2021.

Not a bad unit on paper, but if the team is emphasizing the group to resecure their offensive line depth, then the job is far from over.

And these four guys should certainly be in the discussion when the Washington Commanders' brain trust sits down to sort through the potential fits for their team.