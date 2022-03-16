Skip to main content

Not So Fast! Washington Signs RB J.D. McKissic After Nearly Inking Deal With Bills

Psych! J.D.'s back in D.C.

Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic was about to bid farewell to the nation's capital after reports said he was signing with the Buffalo Bills on a two-year deal worth $7 million.

USATSI_17258598

J.D. McKissic 

USATSI_17258620

J.D. McKissic 

j.d. mckissic

J.D. McKissic 

However, it appears that McKissic has changed his mind and is returning to D.C. with the same contract.

Washington was able to free over $16.8 million by cutting offensive lineman Ereck Flowers and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis, allowing the Commanders to bring back their do-it-all running back.

McKissic became a vital part of the passing attack during his two seasons in Washington. Over that span, Washington have used six quarterbacks, and all viewed the 28-year-old as a checkdown option in the passing game. Now, he'll be that option for Carson Wentz in 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17165431
Play

Landon Collins Cut: Is Safety The New Priority For Commanders?

With Landon Collins now a free agent, will the Washington Commanders be in the market for a safety?

By Cole Thompson28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago
flowersioannidis
Play

How Much Do Commanders Save After Cutting Ereck Flowers, Matt Ioannidis?

Matt Ioannidis, a fan favorite and high-end role player, is done in D.C.

By Cole Thompson54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago
Copy of DFW Show Preview
Play

Christian Kirk Jaguars Contract: Bad News for Terry McLaurin in Washington?

The market value for wide receivers increased drastically as the Jaguars overpaid for an average Christian Kirk.

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
1 hour ago

McKissic never was a three-down runner for coach Ron Rivera, but also never had to be. Washington is content with Antonio Gibson seeing a bulk of the carries, having tallied over 1,000 rushing yards in his second season. 

NFL

Jaret Patterson

USATSI_17828784

Rachaad White 

USATSI_17829108

Tyler Badie 

McKissic revitalized his career during his tenure. In 2020, the dual-threat back signed a two-year deal with the Commanders that would pay him an average of $1.6 million per year. During his time in Washington, he recorded 577 rushing yards off 133 carries, 123 receptions, 995 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

With Washington bringing back McKissic, it can check off running back as a position to replace. The focus now shifts to the trenches, specifically on the offensive side of the ball, where the team parted ways with Flowers and All-Pro Brandon Scherff.

USATSI_17165431
News

Landon Collins Cut: Is Safety The New Priority For Commanders?

By Cole Thompson28 minutes ago
flowersioannidis
News

How Much Do Commanders Save After Cutting Ereck Flowers, Matt Ioannidis?

By Cole Thompson54 minutes ago
Copy of DFW Show Preview
News

Christian Kirk Jaguars Contract: Bad News for Terry McLaurin in Washington?

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
imrs
News

New Commanders Stadium: Daniel Snyder is Biggest Roadblock

By Timm Hamm3 hours ago
USATSI_17478890
News

Washington Re-Signs Versatile Defensive Back Bobby McCain On Multi-Year Deal

By Cole Thompson22 hours ago
Deshaun Watson
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Former Commanders QB Target Deshaun Watson Courted By Falcons?

By Washington Football StaffMar 15, 2022
j.d. mckissic
News

Washington's Secret Weapon: What Are Bills Getting In J.D. McKissic?

By Greg PatutoMar 15, 2022
USATSI_16758240
News

BREAKING: Ravens Sign Commanders Free Agency Target Marcus Williams

By Cole ThompsonMar 15, 2022