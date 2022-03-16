Not So Fast! Washington Signs RB J.D. McKissic After Nearly Inking Deal With Bills

Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic was about to bid farewell to the nation's capital after reports said he was signing with the Buffalo Bills on a two-year deal worth $7 million.

However, it appears that McKissic has changed his mind and is returning to D.C. with the same contract.

Washington was able to free over $16.8 million by cutting offensive lineman Ereck Flowers and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis, allowing the Commanders to bring back their do-it-all running back.

McKissic became a vital part of the passing attack during his two seasons in Washington. Over that span, Washington have used six quarterbacks, and all viewed the 28-year-old as a checkdown option in the passing game. Now, he'll be that option for Carson Wentz in 2022.

McKissic never was a three-down runner for coach Ron Rivera, but also never had to be. Washington is content with Antonio Gibson seeing a bulk of the carries, having tallied over 1,000 rushing yards in his second season.

McKissic revitalized his career during his tenure. In 2020, the dual-threat back signed a two-year deal with the Commanders that would pay him an average of $1.6 million per year. During his time in Washington, he recorded 577 rushing yards off 133 carries, 123 receptions, 995 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

With Washington bringing back McKissic, it can check off running back as a position to replace. The focus now shifts to the trenches, specifically on the offensive side of the ball, where the team parted ways with Flowers and All-Pro Brandon Scherff.