Washington Loses RB J.D. McKissic; Where Do Commanders Go From Here?

Where does Washington go from here following the departure of running back J.D. McKissic

Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic is bidding farewell to the nation's capital. According to ESPN, he is heading to the Buffalo Bills on a two-year deal worth $7 million.

J.D. McKissic J.D. McKissic John Fisher/Getty Images J.D. McKissic

McKissic became a vital part of the passing attack during his two seasons in Washington. Over that span, Washington have used six quarterbacks, and all viewed the 28-year-old as a checkdown option in the passing game.

McKissic revitalized his career during his tenure. In 2020, the dual-threat back signed a two-year deal with the Commanders that would pay him an average of $1.6 million per year. During his time in Washington, he recorded 577 rushing yards off 133 carries, 123 receptions, 995 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

Where does Washington go from here? There will be option in the free agent market, as well as the upcoming NFL draft.

McKissic never was a three-down runner for coach Ron Rivera, but also never had to be. Washington is content with Antonio Gibson seeing a bulk of the carries, having tallied over 1,000 rushing yards in his second season.

Internally, Washington could be looking to expand the role of Jaret Patterson. An undrafted free agent out of Buffalo, Patterson found most of his success on special teams during his rookie campaign. When used on offense, he recorded 266 rushing yards off 68 carries and scored two touchdowns.

During his time with the Bulls, Patterson was considered one of the nation's top dual-threat players. In three seasons, he recorded 3,884 rushing yards, 271 receiving yards and 53 total touchdowns.

If Washington were to look toward the draft in adding a runner, Day 3 is likely the target date. Two names that come to mind to fill a similar role are Missouri's Tyler Badie and Arizona State's Rachaad White.

Jaret Patterson Rachaad White Tyler Badie

Badie finished fourth in the nation in rushing yards with 1,604. It's his receiving skills, however, that has made him a hot commodity among draft conversations. For his career, the former Tiger averaged roughly 10 yards per catch and 11 total receiving touchdowns.

White, a name who made headlines down at the Senior Bowl for his pass-catching skills, averaged 14.8 yards per catch in two seasons. He also averaged 5.5 yards per run during his final season with the Sun Devils.