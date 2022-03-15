Skip to main content

Washington Loses RB J.D. McKissic; Where Do Commanders Go From Here?

Where does Washington go from here following the departure of running back J.D. McKissic

Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic is bidding farewell to the nation's capital. According to ESPN, he is heading to the Buffalo Bills on a two-year deal worth $7 million.

USATSI_17258598

J.D. McKissic 

USATSI_17258620

J.D. McKissic 

j.d. mckissic

J.D. McKissic 

McKissic became a vital part of the passing attack during his two seasons in Washington. Over that span, Washington have used six quarterbacks, and all viewed the 28-year-old as a checkdown option in the passing game.

McKissic revitalized his career during his tenure. In 2020, the dual-threat back signed a two-year deal with the Commanders that would pay him an average of $1.6 million per year. During his time in Washington, he recorded 577 rushing yards off 133 carries, 123 receptions, 995 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns. 

Where does Washington go from here? There will be option in the free agent market, as well as the upcoming NFL draft

McKissic never was a three-down runner for coach Ron Rivera, but also never had to be. Washington is content with Antonio Gibson seeing a bulk of the carries, having tallied over 1,000 rushing yards in his second season. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Deshaun Watson
Play

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Former Commanders QB Target Deshaun Watson Courted By Falcons?

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago
j.d. mckissic
Play

Washington's Secret Weapon: What Are Bills Getting In J.D. McKissic?

J.D. McKissic is ready to enter free agency and could be in for a nice payday after two strong years in Washington.

By Greg Patuto43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago
USATSI_16758240
Play

BREAKING: Ravens Sign Commanders Free Agency Target Marcus Williams

The Washington Commanders are expected to be in play for former New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams

By Cole Thompson55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

Internally, Washington could be looking to expand the role of Jaret Patterson. An undrafted free agent out of Buffalo, Patterson found most of his success on special teams during his rookie campaign. When used on offense, he recorded 266 rushing yards off 68 carries and scored two touchdowns. 

During his time with the Bulls, Patterson was considered one of the nation's top dual-threat players. In three seasons, he recorded 3,884 rushing yards, 271 receiving yards and 53 total touchdowns. 

If Washington were to look toward the draft in adding a runner, Day 3 is likely the target date. Two names that come to mind to fill a similar role are Missouri's Tyler Badie and Arizona State's Rachaad White. 

NFL

Jaret Patterson

USATSI_17828784

Rachaad White 

USATSI_17829108

Tyler Badie 

Badie finished fourth in the nation in rushing yards with 1,604. It's his receiving skills, however, that has made him a hot commodity among draft conversations. For his career, the former Tiger averaged roughly 10 yards per catch and 11 total receiving touchdowns. 

White, a name who made headlines down at the Senior Bowl for his pass-catching skills, averaged 14.8 yards per catch in two seasons. He also averaged 5.5 yards per run during his final season with the Sun Devils. 

Deshaun Watson
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Former Commanders QB Target Deshaun Watson Courted By Falcons?

By Washington Football Staff40 minutes ago
j.d. mckissic
News

Washington's Secret Weapon: What Are Bills Getting In J.D. McKissic?

By Greg Patuto43 minutes ago
USATSI_16758240
News

BREAKING: Ravens Sign Commanders Free Agency Target Marcus Williams

By Cole Thompson55 minutes ago
jayon brown 1
News

Legal Tampering: 3 Free Agents Commanders Need to Sign After Quiet Day 1

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
USATSI_17183597_168388359_lowres
News

Brandon Scherff Signing: Pass or Fail?

By Bri Amaranthus3 hours ago
Washington Commanders Template
News

Too Many Needs, Not Enough Space: What's Commanders Free Agency Plan?

By Timm Hamm18 hours ago
Tim Settle © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bills Sign Tim Settle; What Should Commanders Do Next For D-Line?

By Jeremy Brener19 hours ago
Left to Right: Brandon Scherff, Kyle Allen
News

Washington To Lose All-Pro: How Can Brandon Scherff Be Replaced?

By Greg Patuto21 hours ago