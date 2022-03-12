Legal Tampering: 3 Offensive Free Agents to Watch for Washington

The NFL's open conversation period is getting set to start, and the contracts will be flowing

We already know about close to a handful of trades that will be going down when the 2022 league year begins, including the official transaction sending Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

While Washington gets set to welcome a new quarterback, there are even more moves set to come for every NFL team.

We'll keep track of all of them along the way, but as we wait for the fun to begin, here are three free agent names all Commanders fans should be aware of when legal tampering gets underway.

BRANDON SCHERFF, GUARD

Following seven seasons - and two franchise tags - in Washington's NFL franchise, Scherff has seen just about everything.

Everything but postseason success, that is.

There's a lot of speculation about where Scherff might land, and none of it points back towards D.C.

To me, three teams make the most sense, for different reasons.

In no particular order, the Cincinnati Bengals certainly need to find someone to help them keep Joe Burrow healthy and on a championship trajectory.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Phil Rauscher to be their offensive line coach this offseason, who helped coach Scherff with Washington back in 2018 and 19.

Finally, the Arizona Cardinals. If Arizona makes Scherff their top free-agent priority, then that kind of love from a franchise may be enough to convince him it's a good spot to begin his 30s.

ALLEN ROBINSON, WIDE RECEIVER

The third time may be the charm for former Jacksonville Jaguars, and soon-to-be-former Chicago Bears wide receiver, Allen Robinson.

There have been almost as many mock NFL Drafts with a wide receiver heading to the Commanders as there has that point to quarterback in the first round.

Needs have a way of finding each other, and if Robinson is looking for a place with a legitimate running mate and a quarterback in need of reliable receivers, he'll find both in Washington.

He won't come cheap, but cap manipulation is what front offices are paid for, among other things, and adding Robinson in free agency gives the Commanders some much-needed draft flexibility this April.

Some will question whether it's smart to continue investing in the group after signing Curtis Samuel last offseason and drafting Dyami Brown.

Meanwhile, others will look at the team's offense last season, and see the need after only McLaurin had more than 45 receptions in 2021.

WILL HERNANDEZ, GUARD

Will Hernandez was a highly praised player coming out of UTEP in 2018, but to say his development hasn't gone as planned, would be an understatement.

Now, with his rookie contract expired, he's expected to hit the open market in search of another chance on a new team.

The thing about talent is, coaches will always believe it might be their magic touch that player needs to get the most out of his potential.

Hernandez will be no different.

A general manager is going to get Hernandez for much less than most would have predicted four years ago, and if that team's offensive line coach can tap into the talent the New York Giants have failed to, it'll make that GM look like a genius.

We could make a case for any of the NFC East teams not in New Jersey to make a run at him, and that makes him someone worth watching - even if he isn't one of the top names on most lists.

Three players, all with varying reasons why you need to know who they are when noon rolls around on March 14, 2022.

No matter who Scherff signs with, his move projects towards a strong possibility Washington earns a compensatory draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Of course, signing a player like Allen Robinson (projected at around $16 million/year) would all but negate that move, but would add a receiver with underrated ability, and a distractor to help Terry McLaurin maximize his own abilities.

Hernandez could end up in Philadelphia, or in Dallas, or even with the Commanders themselves.

And this is the NFL, so any number of potential happenings could - and will - take place next week.

We're ready for the ride, and hopefully, you are too, as it all gets started next week.