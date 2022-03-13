Legal Tampering: 3 Defensive Free Agents to Watch for Washington

The NFL's open conversation period is getting set to start, and these defenders may be impacting the Commanders one way or another in 2022

All the talk this offseason has been on the offensive side of the ball.

© Tim Fuller | 2020 Dec 26 In an offseason dominated by quarterbacks, the Buccaneers learned Tom Brady's intent to retire fairly early. © Mike De Sisti / The | 2021 Jan 24 Despite talks of trades and possible retirement for all of 2021, quarterback Aaron Rodgers decided to return to the Green Bay Packers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images One of just two quarterbacks set to change teams thus far, Carson Wentz will join the Washington Commanders in 2022

Hard to blame anyone, with quarterbacks Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers), Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks traded to Denver Broncos), and Carson Wentz (Indianapolis Colts traded to Washington Commanders) dominating headlines since the weeks leading up to, and after, the Super Bowl.

However, the importance of defense still rings true following the Rams' dominant unit slamming the door shut on Joe Burrow's attempt at quarterbacking his Cincinnati Bengals to a historic Super Bowl win last month.

With that in mind, we turn our attention to three defenders set to become free agents that every Commanders fan should be watching, as the team will surely keep their eyes out for where these guys land.

DURON HARMON, SAFETY

It hasn't been a very friendly start to the offseason for the Dallas Cowboys thus far. Not that Commanders fans are feeling any empathy for them.

Ron Rivera emphasized competing in the division as a bridge to becoming a Super Bowl contender, and he's not wrong.

In that vein, the Cowboys are expected to lose wide receiver Amari Cooper, offensive tackle La'el Collins, and there has been speculation Demarcus Lawrence may be sent packing to make financial room to keep Randy Gregory on board.

The next step in Dallas' degradation towards the rest of the NFC East, is missing out on signing key free agent options who won't kill their costly efforts to manage the salary cap.

Duron Harmon isn't the top name on anyone's free-agent list, but when we're talking about a team that can't target the highest echelon of available players, he's as good as it gets.

Harmon spent seven years playing for a perennial playoff contender, the New England Patriots.

Since then, he spent time with the Detroit Lions and 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons.

He'll be looking to get back on a playoff roster, and while he has other options, the Cowboys should be calling.

Of course, the Commanders could use some safety help as well so I wouldn't be surprised to find Harmon getting calls from general manager Martin Mayhew.

ALEXANDER JOHNSON, LINEBACKER

Pro Football Focus likes this match, and I have to agree with them.

Johnson was playing really well for the Denver Broncos before a pectoral injury stole the remainder of his 2021 season in Week 6.

Despite having spent just four years in the NFL thus far, Johnson is already 30 years old, and as an unrestricted free agent is facing his last real chance at finding an opportunity to carve out a starting job.

The Washington Commanders have a very serious need to add talent in their linebacker group, and outside of Cole Holcomb don't really have anyone we can pen in as a starter for 2022.

From where I sit, Washington needs to add to the group in every phase of the offseason and give defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio as many chances to find his best group configuration as possible.

LANDON COLLINS, SAFETY

Nothing like a revenge story to spice up the NFL offseason.

Many called for Collins to be traded or released last year, and while he stayed, Collins also saw his role on the team changed against his will.

To his credit, the veteran safety played hard in his new linebacker-ish role, and did well within it.

Then, when the Commanders came in search of money this offseason, Collins agreed to a pay cut.

But he drew the line at taking a further pay cut when Washington traded for Wentz and asked for more money back.

Can't say I blame him, and now Collins will reportedly be looking for another team soon, seeking an opportunity to show everyone they were wrong to view him as dispensable.

We've already mentioned the Dallas Cowboys as a team needing safety help, and it wouldn't be the first time Collins moved within the NFC East.

But other teams are in need there as well including the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, and Denver Broncos, who have already added the quarterback the Commanders wanted the most.

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images Could Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon find his way into the NFC East this offseason? Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images Denver Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson could be an under the radar type player to watch for the Washington Commanders Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images With his release coming, Landon Collins will once again hit free agency

All three of these guys will be on NFL rosters in 2022.

And even though Collins can't actually be talked to - legal tampering period or not - until he's officially released, his future has too big an impact on the team to gloss over here.

A couple of the names on this list could find their way onto the Commanders roster, but two of them could also be on opposing sidelines as well.

Of course, even if they all sign elsewhere, their additions will be one domino that falls into another in the ever-rotating world of NFL roster construction.

If you missed our list of three offensive players, check it out here, and keep locked in with Sports Illustrated as we track all the movements and rumors Commanders fans need to know about!