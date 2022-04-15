Commanders Conundrum: 2 Free Agent Signings That Scramble Washington's NFL Draft Projections

What we think we now, and how it could be totally undone by just one signing

The Washington Commanders weren't very active in free agency, which has left a lot of people in a purgatory-like state when projecting what the team may need entering the NFL Draft.

In fact, Washington has contributed much more to the free-agency pool than it's taken, putting trench players like Erik Flowers and Matt Ioannidis, and safety Landon Collins out there for other teams to consider adding to their own rosters.

But in a particularly active offseason in the league, the late bird may in fact still get a worm, and if the Commanders are in pursuit of a mid-April addition there are several players the team could add that would completely shift our view of what they may do at the NFL Draft.

ODELL BECKHAM JR., WIDE RECEIVER

This is a deal that would require some bold terms from the Washington Commanders, but if the trade for quarterback Carson Wentz showed us anything it's that the team isn't afraid of giving more than others think they're receiving.

Beckham was on his way to being the Super Bowl LVI MVP when he tore his ACL in February.

Recovery is going to be a concern and the timeline for when he'll even be available in 2022 is still undetermined, but he's expected to be available before Christmas.

However, he's very likely looking to join a team with a more proven track record.

This means Washington would have to come in big with the guarantees in any offer to get real consideration.

If they did so, and Beckham was willing to hear them out, then a potential wide receiver group - even if having to wait until December to get it - his signing would create with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel would have NFC East opponents praying the NFL doesn't backload all their divisional games as they did in 2021.

The move would also likely remove the wide receiver position from consideration at pick No. 11, instead shifting the need down the road and opening a more likely possibility the team trades the pick if other top targets are no longer available.

TYRANN MATHIEU, SAFETY

Remember when defensive end J.J. Watt became a free agent in 2021 and everyone began speculating about where he'd end up signing?

Nobody predicted the Arizona Cardinals. Yet, that's exactly where he ended up.

Well, nobody is even mentioning the Washington Commanders as a potential suitor for the services of Mathieu, even though there's a need there.

Like Beckham, a deal with Mathieu would have to be substantial in guarantees, a tax paid by teams looking to attract players who can help them break consecutive sub-.500 seasons streaks.

With Kamren Curl and Bobby McCain both back for 2022, signing Mathieu would immediately upgrade the team's secondary group, and drop safety down the list of needs for Washington.

Potentially opening up enough need and consideration to draft a prospect like LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. with the 11th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

There's no smoke surrounding either of these free agents and the Washington Commanders, but this doesn't necessarily mean the idea of either joining the team is completely out of the question.

Of course, with these conversations, the issue of salary cap always comes up, and Washington currently has $11 million available according to Over The Cap, and teams typically want to keep $10 million in reserve for their draft class.

But there is an easy $13 million to be cleared by the Commanders with simple contract restructuring of the deals with cornerback William Jackson III and wide receiver Curtis Samuel. And more where that came from if needed.

So it's not a matter of whether or not it's possible for the Washington Commanders to afford players like Beckham and Mathieu. The question is: Is the team bold enough to go hard after either, and would it even be enough to attract either man given the reputation of the organization.