NFL GM Power Rankings: How Do Mayhew, Rivera Match Up?

Sometimes being an NFL general manager is a thankless job, and some have shown more success than others

There are several people in the hierarchy of an NFL franchise. From owner to general manager, coach, director of player personnel, and chief financial officer, each has a specific role to play in growing a team into a winner and maintaining it.

Some of those roles are easier to judge than others, but an NFL general manager might be the easiest. His responsibility is to build the team on the field. That success can be measured in a lot of ways, but wins and losses top them all.

NFL.com power ranked each current general manager in the NFL based on draft record, free agency, cap management, self-scouting, coaching hire, and even publicity. To qualify, a current general manager had to have at least one draft completed with his current team to be considered.

Where did the Commanders' general manager combination of Martin Mayhew and Ron Rivera show up?

NFL.com placed the Commanders' brain trust at No. 22 of 32:

This is Rivera's third offseason in Washington, and the team is no closer to finding a quarterback. On paper, the defensive front looks incredibly promising. On the field, the unit was worse than the Taylor Heinicke-led offense a year ago. Rivera and Mayhew were facing an uphill battle when they arrived in Washington, but it's hard to see a lot of progress made when most of the roster's best players came before they arrived.

The struggles of Washington have been well documented over the past two seasons under Rivera. Mayhew took on the title of general manager in 2021 and the pair still have their work cut out for them.

And with all the distractions surrounding owner Daniel Snyder and the organization in general, it's amazing they can get anything done at all.