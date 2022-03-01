Briles Sacked at Grambling: Former Washington QB Doug Williams Gets Wish

Former Washington quarterback Doug Williams made it very clear he was not happy with his alma mater, Grambling State, hiring former Baylor coach Art Briles. He might feel better about his school now that Briles has suddenly stepped away.

According to ESPN, Briles will no longer be the Tigers' offensive coordinator after consideration from the school. He was initially hired by Hue Jackson, who has a close relationship with Briles.

"Unfortunately, I feel that my continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team, which is the last thing I want," Briles wrote to the school, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. "I have the utmost respect for the university, and your players."

Williams told The Washington Post last week that as long as Briles was on staff, he would no longer support the University and its future in terms of academics or athletics.

“I’m not a fan at all. I’m very, very disappointed in Grambling, I really am," Williams told Nicki Jhabvala. "I talked to the A.D. a couple times. They knew where I stood, but they did it and if that’s what they want to do, that’s fine.

"I’m out.”

Briles, 66, was fired by Baylor in May of 2016 following an external investigation into accusations of sexual assault found school and football program administrators failed to adequately handle those allegations. Since then, he has coached in the Italian Football League and at Mount Vernon High School in Texas 2019-20.

Jackson, who perhaps is best known for his time as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, released a statement defending the hiring, stating that Briles' return to coach was a testament to forgiveness, redemption and enlightenment.

"As we move forward together with Coach Briles, we ask that people keep in mind that no matter your views on this topic, please remember that people can and often do become re-traumatized and re-victimized by statements which may or may not be accurate," wrote Jackson. "We will continue to support Coach Briles and all victims of assault, violence, social and racial injustices and we will continue to provide equal opportunity for healing for everyone."

Briles is best known from his time in Waco as the Bears' coach. He compiled a 65-37 record over eight seasons and led the Baylor to two Big 12 championships.

Williams, a one-year starter for the Tigers, threw for 3,286 yards and 38 touchdowns against 18 interceptions during the 1977 season. He finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17th overall in 1978.

Joining Washington in 1986, Williams became the first Black quarterback to both start and win a Super Bow. He threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns and was named Super Bowl XXII MVP as the Redskins beat the Denver Broncos in 1988.

Williams was Grambling's head coach from 1998-2003 and later again from 2011-13. Since 2014, he has worked for the Washington franchise in a variety of capacities, and is presently a senior advisor.

The Tigers have yet to release a statement.