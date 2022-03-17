Skip to main content

Washington QB Kyle Allen Signs with Houston Texans

Depth and system experience leaving Washington to join Texans

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Kyle Allen is joining the Houston Texans, according to a report on Wednesday. 

If the reports are accurate, Allen will make up to $3 million on the deal as he leaves one franchise tangled in quarterback uncertainty and joins another. 

Kyle Allen

Former Washington Commanders quarterback, Kyle Allen

Kyle Allen Jeremy Sprinkle Spread © Brad Mills 2020 Oct 25

Former Washington Commanders quarterback, Kyle Allen

Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen

Former Washington Commanders quarterback, Kyle Allen

Former Washington Commanders quarterback, Kyle Allen

Of course, the type of quarterback questions in Houston are a little more clear than the ones he's leaving behind. 

On one side, there's a franchise-caliber quarterback looking to rebuild his reputation and career following a rather ugly falling out with the Texans and an even uglier - and ongoing - battle against very serious allegations. 

That would be soon-to-be-traded Deshaun Watson.

Then there's Washington, who has now struck out twice on completing an offseason trade for a new franchise leader, only to move forward with the likes of Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, and now Carson Wentz. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Deshazor Everett
Play

Commander No More: Washington Releases Team Captain

With charges pending, and issues with injuries, Commanders move on from veteran safety

By David Harrison3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago
Left to Right: Tress Way, Dustin Hopkins, Camaron Cheeseman
Play

Washington Tenders Free Agent Kicker Joey Slye

The Commanders have tendered kicker Joey Slye, which is worth $2.4 million.

By Greg Patuto4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Deshaun Watson
Play

Deshaun Watson Trade to Falcons? Julio Jones Cut By Titans: NFL Tracker

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff4 hours ago
4 hours ago

For Allen, looking for a starting opportunity wasn't truly in the cards, so he's likely heading to Houston for a shot at earning the team's second spot behind young Davis Mills. 

With speculation still around that Washington may draft a quarterback despite the return of Heinicke, who won seven games as the team's starter in 2021, and the addition of Wentz, it was pretty clear Allen wasn't likely to hold a roster spot much longer. 

Kyle Allen Motion © Brad Mills 2020 Oct 25

Former Washington Commanders quarterback, Kyle Allen

Kyle Allen Dallas Home © Geoff Burke 2020 Oct 25

Former Washington Commanders quarterback, Kyle Allen

Kyle Allen © Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Former Washington Commanders quarterback, Kyle Allen

Once official, Allen will end his time with Washington after spending two seasons with the franchise, following two seasons spent with the Carolina Panthers. 

He started four games for the team in 2020, earning a 1-3 record while throwing for 610 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. 

Allen started his career in the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing with the Panthers in 2018 and was later traded to the Commanders in 2020 for a fifth-round draft pick.

Once official, the Houston Texans will become the third NFL franchise the 28-year old has played for in five seasons.

Deshazor Everett
News

Commander No More: Washington Releases Team Captain

By David Harrison3 minutes ago
Left to Right: Tress Way, Dustin Hopkins, Camaron Cheeseman
News

Washington Tenders Free Agent Kicker Joey Slye

By Greg Patuto4 hours ago
Deshaun Watson
News

Deshaun Watson Trade to Falcons? Julio Jones Cut By Titans: NFL Tracker

By Washington Football Staff4 hours ago
USATSI_17258616
News

Not So Fast! Washington Signs RB J.D. McKissic After Nearly Inking Deal With Bills

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago
USATSI_17165431
News

Landon Collins Cut: Is Safety The New Priority For Commanders?

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago
flowersioannidis
News

How Much Do Commanders Save After Cutting Ereck Flowers, Matt Ioannidis?

By Cole Thompson8 hours ago
Copy of DFW Show Preview
News

Christian Kirk Jaguars Contract: Bad News for Terry McLaurin in Washington?

By Timm Hamm9 hours ago
imrs
News

New Commanders Stadium: Daniel Snyder is Biggest Roadblock

By Timm Hamm10 hours ago