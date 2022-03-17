Former Washington Commanders quarterback Kyle Allen is joining the Houston Texans, according to a report on Wednesday.

If the reports are accurate, Allen will make up to $3 million on the deal as he leaves one franchise tangled in quarterback uncertainty and joins another.

Of course, the type of quarterback questions in Houston are a little more clear than the ones he's leaving behind.

On one side, there's a franchise-caliber quarterback looking to rebuild his reputation and career following a rather ugly falling out with the Texans and an even uglier - and ongoing - battle against very serious allegations.

That would be soon-to-be-traded Deshaun Watson.

Then there's Washington, who has now struck out twice on completing an offseason trade for a new franchise leader, only to move forward with the likes of Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, and now Carson Wentz.

For Allen, looking for a starting opportunity wasn't truly in the cards, so he's likely heading to Houston for a shot at earning the team's second spot behind young Davis Mills.

With speculation still around that Washington may draft a quarterback despite the return of Heinicke, who won seven games as the team's starter in 2021, and the addition of Wentz, it was pretty clear Allen wasn't likely to hold a roster spot much longer.

Once official, Allen will end his time with Washington after spending two seasons with the franchise, following two seasons spent with the Carolina Panthers.

He started four games for the team in 2020, earning a 1-3 record while throwing for 610 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

Allen started his career in the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing with the Panthers in 2018 and was later traded to the Commanders in 2020 for a fifth-round draft pick.

Once official, the Houston Texans will become the third NFL franchise the 28-year old has played for in five seasons.