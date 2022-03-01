Skip to main content

Should Commanders Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo Despite Surgery?

With Garoppolo set to undergo shoulder surgery, how does the Commanders' QB search change?

The Washington Commanders are inquiring about adding a quarterback this offseason. One of the biggest names on the market will be the San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo makes a pass vs. Washington

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Washington

Jimmy Garoppolo attempts to throw the football

But there's only one problem: He's about to have shoulder surgery.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Garoppolo's surgery isn't expected to affect his trade status and the 49ers signal caller is expected to be traded.

But if the Commanders pull the trigger, does his price drop?

Garoppolo played through injuries in January's playoff run that landed the Niners in the NFC Championship Game. But will he be the same post-surgery?

The Commanders face a massive crossroads this offseason in deciding whether to sign a veteran like Garoppolo, draft a rookie such as Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett or Liberty's Malik Willis with the No. 11 pick, or perhaps even stand pat with incumbent starter Taylor Heinicke.

One of the cons in signing a veteran is availability and durability, and among the quarterbacks Washington is considering Garoppolo is the one who has been injured the most compared to Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.

The Commanders have consistently dealt with quarterback injuries over the past several seasons. The last time a Washington quarterback started and ended the season as the starter was Kirk Cousins in 2017.

Washington-Football-Team-Jimmy-Garoppolo-Kareem-Jackson-Ron-Rivera

Jimmy Garoppolo (left) could team up with head coach Ron Rivera (right) in Washington

Jimmy Garoppolo exits the NFC Championship Game

Jimmy Garoppolo in NFC Championship Game

While the surgery should only keep Garoppolo out until the summer, it should raise a red flag in D.C.

And with all that's happened so far this offseason in Washington, change is the biggest word and the team's biggest need. The question the Commanders need to ask themselves is ... Does Garoppolo's surgery change things for them?

