Rodgers Stays, Russell Traded: Here's Why Commanders Must Deal For Jimmy Garoppolo

With Russell Wilson trade to the Denver Broncos, Jimmy Garoppolo makes the most sense for the Washington Commanders at quarterback

Jimmy Garoppolo now makes sense for the Washington Commanders. He could be the best option left on the market and the only logical choice if the team truly wants to contend.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera said at the NFL Scouting Combine he wanted to be "aggressive" in adding a quarterback this offseason. He went so far as to say that Washington was willing to give up a "Matthew Stafford-type" deal to land the face of the future.

It was reported last week that Washington was willing to swing big by making a "strong offer" to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson. If that's the case, how big of a bat is Denver Broncos' GM George Paton carrying?

Wilson is off to the AFC pending a physical. The Seahawks are entering a rebuild under coach Pete Carroll, and Washington is back to square one at quarterback.

Rivera is in win-now mode. So is Garoppolo. The NFC East is open and the San Francisco 49ers want to send him to a franchise that's ready to contend.

The stars don't have to align for this deal to make sense. It's likely the only profitable one left on the table to where Washington fans and Rivera can say the window remains open.

Washington's inability to stabilize its quarterback situation cost them a shot at being back-to-back NFC East champs. The team features a two-time 1,000-yard receiver in Terry McLaurin and sticky slot option Curtis Samuel. Antonio Gibson, a former third-round pick, has become a factor in the run game after logging 1,331 total yards in 2021.

Did the defense underachieve at times? Sure. There were also moments when fully healthy, the Commanders' look stable in all three phases. Pass rusher Chase Young missed eight games with a torn ACL. Fellow pass rusher Montez Sweat missed seven games and cornerback William Jackson III missed five.

All this is correctable. Quarterback play isn't. Taylor Heinicke knows his role is best used as a backup and Ryan Fitzpatrick was always a bridge.

This is where Garoppolo mends the bridge talk for now.

Last season, Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a passer rating of 98.7 in 15 games. His postseason numbers were underwhelming, but is San Francisco in the playoffs without No. 10 commanding the offense?

On the flip side, Garoppolo played through a torn ligament in his right thumb and a sprain in his throwing shoulder for most of the postseason. He underwent surgery for the shoulder injury Tuesday and is expected to be fully healthy by training camp.

If he's fully healthy for the Commanders or another team next season, could those numbers blossom?

Garoppolo has helped young receivers transition from college to the pros with ease. Deebo Samuel became a sensation in Kyle Shanahan's offense and Brandon Aiyuk is a quality No. 2. He also had possess a strong connection with his check down option of tight end George Kittle.

McLaurin is only in his fourth season. Samuel is only 25 and can be used in similar style to that of Deebo. Dyami Brown is hopeful to take the next steps after a mixed rookie debut. Logan Thomas is a stable tight end.

The asking price is the deciding factor, but Rivera said he's willing to step up to the plate. The No. 11 pick is likely is off the table. What about No. 42? Could No. 73 and a future third-round pick be enough for 49ers' GM John Lynch to part ways with the quarterback?

Washington is running out of options. It failed to add Wilson and now must decide if swinging for the fences is the right move. The last name on the market would be Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson, whose 2022 status is all based off the court system at this time.

Even with charges, it's going to cost an arm and leg to add the 26-year-old Pro Bowl quarterback. He still could miss time due to a league suspension next season as well.

Rivera wants stability at the game's most important position. Garoppolo, when healthy, is stable. He's also led an offense to a pair of NFC championships and was a throw away from hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.

Sometimes it's better to put the ball in play and let another bat drive you home. Adding Garoppolo puts the Commanders is scoring position.

A move or two in free agency could bring in the winning run.