Joe Theismann: Washington Commanders Must 'Bring In a New QB'

The former Washington quarterback shared his thoughts on finding a new franchise guy.

The Washington Commanders have undergone a lot of change this week.

New name, new logo, new uniforms ... and maybe a new quarterback?

In an interview with the "Locked On Commanders" podcast, host Chris Russell asked Theismann about the need for a franchise quarterback.

Theismann believes there is no time better than this offseason to draft a quarterback.

"We have a new name, we have a new legacy to start," Theismann said. "Why not bring in a new quarterback and build that team around that individual?" 

The Commanders have a few options when it comes to the quarterback position this offseason. They can continue to run with incumbent starter Taylor Heinicke, explore the trade market for a veteran quarterback like Jimmy Garoppolo or Russell Wilson, or draft one of the few rookies in this draft class.

Joe Theismann: Washington Commanders Must 'Bring In a New QB'

Draft hopefuls Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis have participated at this week's Senior Bowl and could see their stock rise over the next two months as the draft nears.

With the Commanders drafting at No. 11 in April's draft, selecting a new potential franchise quarterback could align with the new chapter this franchise began this week.

On this episode of "Locked On Commanders," host Chris Russell talks 1-on-1 with Joe Theismann to dive into more on the Commanders name change and foreseeable future of the franchise.

Chris also talks with team president Jason Wright on his role in the name-changing process and discusses fan reactions to the name change.

Chris deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Commanders". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

