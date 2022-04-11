Skip to main content

Washington Commanders Hope Kicking Problem Solved, Sign Joey Slye

Slye and the team agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth up to nearly $5 million with $2 million in guarantees

The Washington Commanders are looking to nail down their kicking game for the foreseeable future with a two-year agreement reached on Monday with kicker Joey Slye.

Slye and the team agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth up to nearly $5 million with $2 million in guarantees, NFL Network reports, adding that "Slye made 92 percent of his kicks last year and excelled on kickoffs.''

Slye, who went undrafted, was tendered earlier this offseason. Slye stepped in for Washington when it made the stunning decision to cut Dustin Hopkins last October. Slye came in and made an impact right away, going 12 for 12 on field-goal attempts in six games, including a 56-yarder. He also made 9 of 10 extra points.

Dustin Hopkins
chase carson

Hopkins, despite his veteran status with the club, finally wore out his welcome as he struggled during much of his time recent time with Washington, from 50 plus yards. ... and in many other ways as well.

This is an area where Slye can in theory provide a permanent upgrade. He has a huge leg and, it is hoped, also gives the Commanders a reliable option from long range.

In 2019, Slye burst onto the scene with the Carolina Panthers. He spent two years with the team before being released prior to last season. Slye had short stints with the San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Texans before landing in Washington. In total for the year, Slye converted 23 of 25 field goals and 18 of 22 extra points.

