‘I’ll Take My Chances’: Washington Commanders to Cut Landon Collins

The veteran safety is out after three seasons in Washington.

The Washington Commanders are expected to cut defensive back Landon Collins after three years with the team.

Landon Collins

Landon Collins at training camp

collins l

Landon Collins

Landon Collins

Landon Collins vs. Atlanta Falcons

According to CBS Sports, Collins was asked to restructure his contract earlier in the offseason to help grant cap relief to sign players at other positions. Collins agreed, but after the Commanders traded for quarterback Carson Wentz, the team asked Collins to restructure one more time, to which he responded ...

"I'll just take my chances in free agency."

This is the second time Collins has reached free agency in his career.

Landon Collins

Landon Collins celebrating an interception

Landon Collins Woods TD © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Landon Collins vs. Los Angeles Rams

Ron Rivera and Landon Collins

Ron Rivera, Landon Collins

In 2019, Collins signed a massive six-year, $84 million contract with Washington, making him one of the richest free agents in the NFL that year. However, in his three years in Washington, Collins failed to reach the same heights he achieved with the New York Giants.

Collins also differed in opinion with a coaching staff that wanted him to play linebacker instead of his preferred position at safety.

"He's a downhill, attacking style of player and we got to make sure we're putting him in position to have success for us," coach Ron Rivera said of Collins back in October. 

In response, Collins didn't give an exact stamp of approval about his position switch.

"If I need to be played there, cool," Collins said when asked about the move. One he denied would be happening during the preseason build up to the year. "Do I like playing linebacker? No. No I don't...but if (I) need to, yeah, I'll do so."

Whether or not this played part into his decision is unknown, but what is known is that Collins will be playing safety (or linebacker) in another uniform in 2022.

