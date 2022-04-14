Skip to main content

LaVar Arrington Wants 'Official Public Apology' from Dan Snyder, Commanders

"I’ve always loved the team. I just didn’t like the way the owner did business, and I talked about it.”

On Tuesday, more evidence of wrongdoing was found implicating Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and the organization.

According to a letter written by the House Oversight Committee to the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday, the Washington Commanders may have purposely withheld ticket revenue that was meant to be shared with the other 31 NFL teams and failed to refund up to $5 million in security deposits to fans.

LaVar Arrington © Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

LaVar Arrington

lavar arrington 3

LaVar Arrington

snyder letter jacket

Daniel Snyder

Former Washington linebacker and current Fox Sports Radio co-host LaVar Arrington told co-hosts Brady Quinn and Jonas Knox that he was one of the first people to speak out about misconduct at the team's headquarters.

“All of these things coming out, I literally was the first one that spoke on what was going on,” Arrington said. “And I don’t want a pat on the back. I don’t need to think about if I could file a lawsuit against this guy or against this team…I’ve always loved the team. I just didn’t like the way the owner did business, and I talked about it.”

Arrington spent six of his seven years in the NFL playing for Washington. But after a falling out with the team over a contract dispute, he left for the New York Giants in 2006. But he says after all the news of Snyder's behavior and the sketchy business practices by the organization has become public, he's owed an apology.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Antonio Gibson
Play

Antonio Gibson on Commanders: 'We're Going to Change Our Whole Organization'

The Washington Commanders have received a lot of negative attention over the years and Antonio Gibson believes that they will turn it around.

By Greg Patuto1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17426102
Play

Commanders Conundrum: Which Ohio State WR is Best Draft Fit?

If the Commanders are targeting a receiver early, which former Buckeyes should be the pick?

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
18 hours ago
jim haslett 2
Play

Former Washington Coach Signs with New League

A former Washington defensive coordinator will be one of eight head coaches in the new league

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago
19 hours ago
lavar arrington 2

LaVar Arrington

lavar arrington 1

LaVar Arrington

Dan-Snyder-Roger-Goodell

Daniel Snyder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

“I would love to have an official public apology because it strained my relationship with the city, and in a lot of ways it derailed my career because I didn’t want to play anymore,” he said. “It sucked the love out of you to want to go to work every day and want to get better and want to get right. It was a difficult, difficult task.”

Arrington spoke about Snyder and questioned why all of this is just now being made public, and why Snyder is being targeted by the NFL.

“I’m just wondering why now is it such an intensified approach or focus on Daniel Snyder,” he said. “I feel like there’s something there.”

There is no shortage of scandals surrounding the team and Snyder, who was fined $10 million by the league last year for fostering a hostile work environment. But these latest accusations involve taking money from the other 31 owners, and could lead to him being forced to sell the team.

Antonio Gibson
News

Antonio Gibson on Commanders: 'We're Going to Change Our Whole Organization'

By Greg Patuto1 hour ago
USATSI_17426102
News

Commanders Conundrum: Which Ohio State WR is Best Draft Fit?

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
jim haslett 2
News

Former Washington Coach Signs with New League

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago
Kyle Hamilton 2
News

NFL Mock Draft: Luck of the Irish for Washington in Secondary?

By Greg Patuto21 hours ago
Kalabrya-Gondrezick-Dwayne-Haskins
News

'More Than a Great Football Player': Dwayne Haskins' Wife Speaks Out After Death

By Jeremy BrenerApr 13, 2022
R9WRnwAM_400x400
News

Commanders Make NFL History with Social Media 'Correspondent'

By Jeremy BrenerApr 13, 2022
Terry McLaurin
News

Why Washington Needs to Re-Sign Terry McLaurin As Soon As Possible

By David HarrisonApr 13, 2022
snyder corleone
News

‘The Godfather’: Congress Compares Dan Snyder’s Washington Team to Mafia Movie

By Timm HammApr 12, 2022