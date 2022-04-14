LaVar Arrington Wants 'Official Public Apology' from Dan Snyder, Commanders

"I’ve always loved the team. I just didn’t like the way the owner did business, and I talked about it.”

On Tuesday, more evidence of wrongdoing was found implicating Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and the organization.

According to a letter written by the House Oversight Committee to the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday, the Washington Commanders may have purposely withheld ticket revenue that was meant to be shared with the other 31 NFL teams and failed to refund up to $5 million in security deposits to fans.

Former Washington linebacker and current Fox Sports Radio co-host LaVar Arrington told co-hosts Brady Quinn and Jonas Knox that he was one of the first people to speak out about misconduct at the team's headquarters.

“All of these things coming out, I literally was the first one that spoke on what was going on,” Arrington said. “And I don’t want a pat on the back. I don’t need to think about if I could file a lawsuit against this guy or against this team…I’ve always loved the team. I just didn’t like the way the owner did business, and I talked about it.”

Arrington spent six of his seven years in the NFL playing for Washington. But after a falling out with the team over a contract dispute, he left for the New York Giants in 2006. But he says after all the news of Snyder's behavior and the sketchy business practices by the organization has become public, he's owed an apology.

“I would love to have an official public apology because it strained my relationship with the city, and in a lot of ways it derailed my career because I didn’t want to play anymore,” he said. “It sucked the love out of you to want to go to work every day and want to get better and want to get right. It was a difficult, difficult task.”

Arrington spoke about Snyder and questioned why all of this is just now being made public, and why Snyder is being targeted by the NFL.

“I’m just wondering why now is it such an intensified approach or focus on Daniel Snyder,” he said. “I feel like there’s something there.”

There is no shortage of scandals surrounding the team and Snyder, who was fined $10 million by the league last year for fostering a hostile work environment. But these latest accusations involve taking money from the other 31 owners, and could lead to him being forced to sell the team.