Skip to main content

How Can Commanders Duplicate Rams Blueprint?

For the first time in a couple of seasons there's something worth copying from a Super Bowl champion

It's been said that the NFL is a copycat league, and teams have to learn how to beat the best in their own division before trying to win a Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC North on their way to a championship loss, and the Los Angeles Rams took the NFC West crown before stepping into the postseason and climbing to the top of the NFL mountain. 

And for the first time in a couple of years, the Washington Commanders can look to a champion, and say, 'Hey, we can do that too!'. 

It's hard to look at the Super Bowl-winning teams of 2020-21 to look for a sure-fire blueprint. With the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, a team needs to simply draft a game-changing franchise quarterback, and do it without trading all its picks in the process. In 2021, simply wait for the greatest quarterback of all time to look for a new team to lead.

No, the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't leave too many breadcrumbs to follow when Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady led them to titles. 

But the Rams are different, and the path they chose was filled with ridicule, all the way up to their Lombardi Trophy celebration. 

Jalen Ramsey and Cooper Kupp
Sony Michel
Matthew Stafford
Von Miller

In a certain light, the theory is simple: Draft picks are for the future, veterans are for right now. 

The Rams chose winning today, over maybe winning in the future. And they paid for it. Up front, for the services of cornerback Jalen Ramsey, running back Sony Michel, receiver Odell Beckham Jr., quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller, Los Angeles spent first-round picks from 2020-23, a 2022 second-round pick, third-rounders in 2021 and 22, fourth-rounders in 2021 and 23, a sixth this year, and a seventh in next year's NFL Draft

And became the butt of every fanbase outside of their own, for most of the offseason. 

Recommended Articles

Matthew Stafford
Play

How Can Commanders Duplicate Rams Blueprint?

For the first time in a couple seasons, something worth copying, from a Super Bowl Champion

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Martin Mayhew
Play

Draft, Trade or Keep: What Do Commanders Fans Want at QB?

The Commanders have a couple options under center for next season, but which direction will they go in?

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
USATSI_17487634
Play

Could Commanders Trade For Carson Wentz This Offseason?

Another QB option enters the mix for the Commanders.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Then came the regular season, a win over the Buccaneers early, a division title, and by the time Super Bowl LVI came around, nobody was laughing anymore. 

Where the Rams were strong, it mattered. Where they weren't, it didn't. 

Where does Washington stand in relation to the Rams blueprint?

The Commanders have one of the top rising wide receivers in the league in Terry McLaurin. Washington's pass rush has Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, and Chase Young looking on pace to return in early 2022. The pass defense has good bones but needs a true difference-maker. 

And the team needs their quarterback.

All told, Washington's roster isn't far off, and an elite pass rush can make almost any secondary look championship caliber. 

What it might take to get over the hump are the guts to go for it. To use future potential as collateral to finance present-day success.

And to withstand all the grief that comes with it as fans and media ridicule the selling of draft picks.

Matthew Stafford
News

How Can Commanders Duplicate Rams Blueprint?

1 minute ago
Martin Mayhew
News

Draft, Trade or Keep: What Do Commanders Fans Want at QB?

4 hours ago
USATSI_17487634
News

Could Commanders Trade For Carson Wentz This Offseason?

4 hours ago
USATSI_17142754
News

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Find Commanding QB Of Future

5 hours ago
wilson-rodgers-watson-020222-getty-ftrjpeg_pm4kpoflca9p10j7nfruggf83
News

Commanders Trade for QB Would Change Next Super Bowl Odds

6 hours ago
62C52906-07D4-4F94-BCE5-A2B4D1CD2A7A
News

Rams Over Bengals in Super Bowl: It’s About the QB, Commanders

19 hours ago
peterson
News

Washington Ex Adrian Peterson Arrested for Domestic Violence on Airplane: NFL Tracker

Feb 13, 2022
snyder mr mrs jackets
News

Could Commanders Owner Daniel Snyder Get Kicked Out of NFL?

Feb 13, 2022