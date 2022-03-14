The Washington Commanders are expected to be in play for former New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams

Saints safety Marcus Williams is going to command a big deal on the free agent market after an impressive five-year run in New Orleans. Could the Washington Commanders be a front-runner in adding him to their secondary?

According to league reports, Washington is one of three teams expected to make a play for Williams at the start of the league tampering period on Monday. The Detroit Lions and New York Jets also are expected to be in the mix.

According to Sportrac, Williams' market value is set at roughly $15 million per year. The site estimates he’ll receive a five-year deal worth up to $75 million.

Williams, 25, has been one of the most consistent free safeties since arriving in New Orleans from Utah. He won't be overly physical in run support, but his coverage skills are top-notch. Williams has 15 interceptions in five seasons and he's missed only five games through his career.

Washington's secondary ranked 29th in pass coverage last season despite the additions of cornerbacks William Jackson III and rookie Benjamin St-Juste. Veteran Bobby McCain also signed a one-year deal and took reps both a free safety and nickel defender.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera said he would be interested in retaining McCain at the the right price. In his lone season, McCain recorded a career-best 63 tackles, nine pass breakups and four interceptions.

"The important thing’s going to be: Can we come up with a number that makes sense for everybody involved and how does that fit into the puzzle of putting our football team together?” Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew said at the NFL Combine.

Washington currently sits with just over $5 million in salary cap room. That number could expand if the team waives several names before signing anyone on March 16.

Free safety was a weak point last season for the Commanders. Williams fits the style of defense coordinator Jack Del Rio is looking to run. Now, Washington needs to find the funds to afford to bring him on board.