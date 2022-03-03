Commanders GM Talks Taylor Heinicke, Wants 'Upgrade' at QB - But How?

As free agency and the NFL Draft approach, general manager Martin Mayhew is ready to find the next franchise quarterback.

Washington Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew spoke at 2022 NFL Combine on Wednesday and the question everybody wants to know was asked.

Who will be the Commanders next franchise quarterback?

"We are looking to upgrade that position and we're looking at every angle that's possible," Mayhew said. "We're looking at trade possibilities, draft possibilities, free agents. We're looking at everybody.''

And what about carryover quarterback Taylor Heinicke?

Mayhew didn't commit to Heinicke as next season's starter but wants everyone to know how much he appreciates what he's done for Washington.

"He had a battlefield promotion ... He was our backup and played the entire season for us," Mayhew said. "He did yeoman's work. One of the hardest-working guys that I've been around one of the toughest competitors."

The Commanders general manager said when it comes to Washington's next franchise quarterback, it's about the long-term future.

"I have to look at yesterday and tomorrow ... because if I don't look at tomorrow, I might not be here long-term," Mayhew said. "So we're looking at all these options in order to make the best decision for the long-term future."

Coach Ron Rivera spoke on Tuesday at the Combine and said that Washington is being very proactive in its search for its next starting quarterback.

"We are trying to truly cover every base ... Every time you hear something, you're checking into it," Rivera said. "We've got to do our due diligence."

Rivera noted that there are several standout and quality draft prospects to spend time with at the Combine. The on-field drills start on Thursday and run through the weekend. So rookies are in play? And vets?

Just like every quarterback option, no matter how likely or unlikely, everyone will have an opinion on what the team should do. That goes for Aaron Rodgers (staying in Green Bay?), Russell Wilson (playing nice with the Seahawks?) and Deshaun Watson (with a door just closed.)

And maybe we should make sure to mention Taylor Heinicke in here somewhere, too. Just in case.