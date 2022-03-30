Washington Commanders Need Middle Linebacker Help; Could Cole Holcomb Help?

The Commanders need some help at linebacker but they might already have their mike on the roster.

With all of the focus on the Washington Commanders’ new quarterback Carson Wentz, the situation at linebacker has flown under the radar.

What is the exact situation? They need more help on the inside.

© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Commanders drafted Jamin Davis in the first round in the 2021 NFL Draft but quickly learned that he was better on the outside. Once again, this leaves a hole at the mike linebacker spot.

General manager Martin Mayhew spoke to the media on Monday during the NFL owner’s meetings in Florida. According to the Washington Post, Mayhew believes that Cole Holcomb could be the mike linebacker heading into next season.

“We feel like Cole Holcomb has a chance to go in there and play mike for us, so there’s not a tremendous urgency to go and do something right there. He did a good job when he was n there. He kind of grew in that position last year when he got an opportunity to play some mike. We’ll see how it plays out…Cole’s an option for us.”

Holcomb turned in his best season as a pro in 2021. He finished with 142 tackles and two interceptions, one which was returned for a touchdown. Still, Holcomb is better on the outside where he can be freed up and is not responsible calling the signals.

The fact that Davis is not playing the position expected when he was drafted set the Commanders back a bit. Now, they will have to find a true mike linebacker to complete the defense.

Steve Helber-AP Photo © Amber Searls | 2019 Nov 24 Danielle Parhizkaran/USA Today Sports

Bobby Wagner is still available in free agency but seems out of the realm of possibility for Washington. The Commanders could look for a cheaper option in free agency or opt to take a linebacker on day two of the draft. With Chase Young returning from injury, Washington is expected to have its full group back defensively. This is a unit that should improve from last season and a mike linebacker would take it to the next level.

Holcomb has the ability to play inside but keeping him out would bring great depth and have players in a better position to succeed. It is clear that Washington is considering many options at linebacker and this is something that will need to continue over the summer.