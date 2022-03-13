Washington Ex Kirk Cousins Signs 1-Year Vikings Extension

Kirk will captain the Vikings for at least one more season.

Just minutes after Tom Brady shocked the NFL world by announcing his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, another quarterback's commitment to his team was also revealed.

Kirk Cousins

According to NFL Network, the Minnesota Vikings are extending ex-Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins to a one-year extension.

Cousins, who turns 34 this August, had one year left on his contract set to make $35 million. Now with the restructure and extension, Cousins will make $40 million next season and $35 million in 2023, all in guaranteed money.

This year, Cousins will count for just $31.25 million of the cap, giving the Vikings more wiggle room to build a team around their quarterback.

Cousins began his career in Washington, selected by the Redskins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Cousins spent six seasons in D.C., including three as the starting quarterback from 2015-17. He threw for over 16,000 yards and 99 touchdowns against 55 interceptions during his Washington tenure.

Since Cousins left Washington, the team has struggled to find a true replacement. The Commanders lead the NFL in starting quarterbacks since 2018. They've started 10 different players under center since Cousins' departure: Alex Smith, Josh Johnson, Colt McCoy, Mark Sanchez, Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke and Garrett Gilbert.

Taylor Heinicke Ryan Fitzpatrick

Earlier this week, Washington looked to put an end to its bridge quarterback era (at least temporarily) by trading two third-round picks to the Indianapolis Colts for Carson Wentz, who shares a similar archetype to that of Cousins.

Both have won in the NFL, but have so far been seen as players who can't get their team over the hump. Cousins proved he couldn't do so in Washington, but he continues to receive belief that he could do so in Minnesota. Meanwhile, Wentz will be tasked to a job that Cousins couldn't accomplish: win in the playoffs.