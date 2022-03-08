Cam 2.0? Rivera Hints at Commanders QB Solution

Washington knows it needs a quarterback for 2022 and is going to great lengths to find the long-term answer

The NFL Scouting Combine wraps up Monday and for a week we've seen coaches talking to coaches and general managers talking to general managers, all trading speculation on this year's crop of draftable players.

For the Washington Commanders, we know a lot of that focus was on the quarterback position. And if you've been paying attention since even before the Super Bowl, you know there are options for Washington.

Seattle's Russell Wilson might be the favorite among the Washington hopeful, but that still appears quite unlikely. Free agents Marcus Mariota (Raiders), Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers) and Carson Wentz (Colts) have also all been linked to the Commanders.

Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images Mitchell Trubisky Malik Willis Russell Wilson

According to Pro Football Network, the Commanders are also expected to remain interested in adding troubled quarterback Deshaun Watson. ESPN even envisions Mitchell Trubisky in Washington starting over incumbent Taylor Heinicke.

The NFL Network covered Washington's quarterback search in the draft, and Pitt's Kenny Pickett and Liberty's Malik Willis specifically.

"I do have my eye on the Washington Commanders at No. 11 for the spot where the first quarterback could go off the board. Washington has been calling around on every veteran option, but I’m told it also has been focused on the rookies. The Commanders know they need a quarterback for 2022, but they’re obsessed with finding the answer at that position for the long term. Even if they sign a veteran in free agency, don’t be surprised if they use their first-round pick on a quarterback as well. The top candidates are Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett."

Based on his comments from the combine, Washington coach Ron Rivera might have a favorite when on the clock at No. 11. That would be Liberty's Malik Willis, who seems to be emerging as the new consensus No. 1 quarterback of the 2022 class.

Fansided/Riggo's Rag Taylor Heinicke Patrick Smith/Getty Images Ryan Fitzpatrick Kathryn Riley/Getty Images Ryan Fitzpatrick

In an interview with CBS Sports, Rivera spoke highly of Willis' skills. He even compared him to former Carolina Panthers quarterback and league Most Valuable Player Cam Newton.

“You know what’s interesting about [Willis] in particular, is there are a lot of similar traits to these guys that have had success in our league,” Rivera said. “And I was fortunate enough to have drafted one of them in Cam Newton, who’s a very special player.”

Whether it's through the draft, free agency, or a trade, Rivera and the Commanders have options. And with the recent history of signal-callers playing for Washington, and its need for a long-term solution at the position, Rivera better get it right.