NFL Mock: Washington Drafts Target for Carson Wentz

While others are chasing passers, the Commanders could find a playmaker with high upside

Once the Washington Commanders pulled the trigger on a trade for quarterback Carson Wentz, the thought they'd draft another one in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft has all but disappeared.

And with this year's class being doubted strongly for having even one guy who could feasibly lead an NFL franchise into Lombardi Trophy contention, some have speculated we may not even see one selected inside the top 15.

Of course, this is the NFL, so it's likely some team is going to fall in love with the upside of Liberty's Malik Willis, the pro-readiness of Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, and the middle-ground day one potential combined with long-term upside possessed by Ole Miss' Matt Corral.

Acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade this offseason has everyone expecting Washington to pass on a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

This infatuation with potential or determination to stay relevant can - and has in the past - lead a team or two to make an expensive bid on getting one of the top quarterbacks, even if it ends up happening sooner than anyone expects.

And that's what NFL.com projects in its latest mock NFL Draft, with the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints both jumping into the top five for quarterbacks.

With the Detroit Lions taking Willis with the second pick, this mock has Seattle jumping to No. 4 in a trade with the New York Jets to select Corral.

As surprising as that is, even more so is the New Orleans Saints jumping to pick No. 5 in their second trade up within the first round. Doing so to take Pickett.

Three quarterbacks in the first round. Doesn't sound like a down year for the position, but then again, we'll know for sure in about three years if those deals were worthwhile or not.

For Washington, this pushes talent like Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner down the board, along with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

While Gardner ends up coming off the board at No. 9 to the Jets, both Hamilton and Wilson remain available at No. 11, leading the Commanders to select the wide receiver out of Ohio State.

Top prospects like Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner (No. 1) slid down the board more than expected following a run on quarterbacks in the Top-5 of Chad Reuter's mock draft.

Writes NFL.com:

"Whether it's the lean, speedy Wilson, or the tall, agile Drake London, Commanders lead receiver Terry McLaurin applauds the addition of anyone who can free him up downfield. Don't think he'd mind having another former Buckeye as a running mate."

An interesting start to the festivities, but the mock wasn't done, putting together four full rounds and sending three players to Washington in the process.

Joining Wilson and the Commanders are Georgia safety Lewis Cine (2nd Round) and offensive lineman Chasen Hines out of LSU.