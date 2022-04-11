NFL Mock Draft: Carson Wentz Gets Weapon... And Some QB Competition

One defender, and the rest of the draft picks heading to the offense, in this seven-round projection

This year's NFL Draft is set up to be historic, with eight teams currently holding multiple picks in the first round.

If all of those teams pick, or if even more teams trade back into the first round - like the Washington Commanders perhaps? - then it'll be the most teams making multiple first-round selections in NFL history.

As of now, Washington is in the mix on Day 1 at pick No. 11, a spot typically used on safety, cornerback, or wide receiver.

In a recent mock draft effort by ESPN.com, Washington sticks at No. 11 and goes with one of those familiar positions, adding USC wide receiver Drake London.

"With Carson Wentz in the picture now, the Commanders would be wise to set him up with as many prime targets as possible," writes Jordan Reid on the selection by Washington. "(London) is a big, physical target and underrated route runner, and he reminds me a lot of former Clemson wideout Mike Williams, who was taken in Round 1 by the Chargers in 2017."

But Reid doesn't stop there, going a full seven rounds.

With pick No. 47 in the second round, the Commanders once again go offense, hedging their bet at the quarterback position by taking North Carolina's Sam Howell.

"The Commanders could look to give themselves a security blanket in case Carson Wentz doesn't play well," Reid wrote. "Howell would be a welcome addition to a team searching for a long-term answer under center."

Considering Howell has received Day 1 projections, getting him in the second round could be quite the steal.

And when you factor in the 2023 third-round pick that turns into a second-rounder if Wentz plays more than 70% of the Commanders' offensive snaps, having a high upside rookie waiting in the wings could help the team prevent itself from surrendering more draft capital unnecessarily.

Rounding out the rest of Washington's 2022 NFL Draft class, Reid as the team selecting:

4th Round - Pick 113, Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

6th Round - Pick 189, Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah

7th Round - Pick 230, Derrick Deese Jr., TE, San Jose State | Pick 240, Jason Poe, IOL, Mercer

One defender and a lot of offensive additions in this mock draft.

If head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio believe they have a solid defensive roster in need of more continuity and coaching, then the class makes sense.

Of course, post-draft free agency is also in play, as the Washington Commanders will undoubtedly look to continue securing and improving their roster in their quest for a trip back to the NFL Playoffs in 2022.